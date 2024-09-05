Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Can Betts get to the QB?

Not even Nyala the Dog could stop Blitz Picks’ slump. Another 3-5 week takes us to 59-43 entering Week 14, and oh, how close we are to the clipboard and backward baseball cap.

All things end. We can all look back on how Week 14 was that week during the winter.

1. Will Toronto receiver Makai Polk have 55.5 yards against Ottawa on Saturday?

Under. The REDBLACKS are third defensively in passing yards allowed (266.7). Ottawa’s defence has been rugged at home, where they have been undefeated this season. Polk ($2,500 CFL Fantasy salary) has two games of at least 55 yards and has not topped 60 yards in a game.

DaVaris Daniels ($10,000) is back in the good graces of CFL Fantasy players after a huge Week 13 as he and Damonte Coxie ($10,300) combined for 17 targets during OK Tire Labour Day Weekend. The trend continues Saturday as Toronto tries to reach second place in the East Division.

2. Will Saskatchewan have a non-offensive major during Saturday’s Labour Day rematch at Winnipeg?

No. If it happens, it won’t come from the special teams unit. The Blue Bombers’ coverage unit leads the league with 9.5 yards allowed per punt return and is second with 19.9 yards allowed per kickoff return.

The Roughriders have two defensive touchdowns and will have to look at forcing the Bombers into a mistake. Zach Collaros leads the league with 13 interceptions, having thrown at least one in six of his last seven games.

3. Does the Edmonton secondary allow under 300 passing yards in Saturday’s game at Calgary?

No. Stamps’ quarterback Jake Maier ($11,900) threw for 297 yards in the Labour Day loss to the Elks. Maier has four games of over 300 yards this season. Don’t expect another four-interception outing for Maier, who will use the likes of Reggie Begelton ($12,300), Marken Michel ($8,600), and Jalen Philpot ($7,500) to reach the 300-yard plateau a fifth time.

4. Will BC defensive lineman Mathieu Betts register a quarterback sack at Montreal on Friday?

Yes. The 2023 league leader in sacks (18) returned to the Lions in Week 13 and promptly recorded his first sack, one of four recorded by BC in the win over Ottawa. The Alouettes have allowed 22 sacks and will be challenged to contain Betts and Sione Teuhema, who enters Week 14 tied for third in the CFL with five sacks.

5. Will Calgary quarterback Jake Maier attempt at least 28.5 pass attempts or lower against Edmonton?

More. Maier is second to Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell (406) with 358 pass attempts (or 32.5 attempts per game). He has attempted at least 30 passes in six of his last seven games, so if there’s a lock for BP to be right this week, here it is.

6. Will Montreal running back Walter Fletcher average 85.8 yards from scrimmage against BC on Friday?

Yes. Fletcher ($11,300) has been on a five-game run that has seen him score at least 11.9 fantasy points four times, including two with at least 17.4 FP. Also: Fletcher’s three best fantasy performances have come against West Division teams.

7. Which Winnipeg receiver will finish with more yards on Saturday (Nic Demski or Kenny Lawler)?

Demski ($10,900). He’s had big moments in the Labour Day rematch game, including a two-touchdown performance in the 2022 win over Saskatchewan. With signs indicating that Collaros ($12,000) will be available on Saturday, the Blue Bombers offence will possess big-play potential. However, don’t be surprised if Ontaria Wilson ($8,600) outperforms both.

8. Will Ottawa receiver Eli Stove have 5.5 or fewer receptions against Toronto on Saturday?

More. Stove ($2,500) caught eight of his nine targets in his CFL debut during the TD Pacific loss to BC and will remain a factor in the REDBLACKS’ passing attack against a Toronto defence that allows opposing passers to complete 71.1 percent of their passes.