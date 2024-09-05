CFL Fantasy Projections: Dohnte Meyers headlines receivers

Week 14 of CFL fantasy play projects to be wide-open as a triple-header Saturday has the makings of high-scoring affairs, exactly what fantasy players want to hear.

Friday’s Week 14 lid lifter between BC and Montreal may not be the Grey Cup Final it appeared to be earlier in the season yet the potential fireworks between Nathan Rourke and Cody Fajardo make this a must-watch.

Quarterbacks

1. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $11,700 Salary (20.2 Projected Fantasy Points): Coming off a season-best 34.7 fantasy points in Week 13, Harris bids for a fourth game of at least 300 yards and two passing majors when the Riders collide with the Blue Bombers in the rematch.

2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $13,200 Salary (19.1 PFP): Like Harris, Fajardo has lit up secondaries when healthy. He faces the Lions as he goes a third game of at least 300 yards and two touchdown passes.

3. Nathan Rourke, BC, $8,000 Salary (13.1 PFP): We finally got the 2022 version of Rourke when he made Touchdown Pacific his playground with 31.9 FP. He might have been ranked higher but the challenge of throwing against a Montreal defence that’s allowed 249.5 passing yards per game dampens lofty expectations.

4. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary (15.1 PFP): While the Elks running game has keyed the team’s resurgence, McBeth has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three straight games and gets another crack at a Calgary defence allowing 71.8 percent of passes completed.

5. Dru Brown, Ottawa, $11,700 Salary (12.8 PFP): One way of bouncing back from a rough outing is facing a Toronto defence that’s given up 19 touchdown passes and opponent pass efficiency of 103.3.

Running Backs

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $12,600 Salary (14.3 PFP): Oliveira’s eight-game run of double-digit fantasy production ended in Week 13. With Zach Collaros ($12,000) out for the rematch against the Roughriders, expect the league’s leading rusher to move closer to the 1,000-yard mark.

2. Walter Fletcher, Montreal, $11,300 Salary (15.5 PFP): The unsung hero of the Alouettes offence, Fletcher has scored at least 15.9 FP in three of his last four games and at least 11.9 FP in four of his previous five. Now that’s the kind of consistency fantasy players want in their backfield.

3. Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto, $11,300 Salary (13.8 PFP): Carey’s two-game funk should end now that the Argos appear to have found a balance between being run-heavy and pass-happy.

4. Javon Leake, Edmonton, $8,000 Salary (14.3 PFP): This could easily be Kevin Brown ($8,500), but Leake’s ability to pop defences (6.4 yards per carry) gives him the slight edge over his partner in ground-related punishment.

5. Kylin Hill, Calgary, $3,500 Salary (10 PFP): The Stampeders may have seen the future of their backfield after Hill scored 19.9 FP in just his second game. His ability to create havoc after the catch gives fantasy players a bargain version of William Fletcher.

6. Frankie Hickson, Saskatchewan, $4,200 Salary (9.4 PFP): Getting Hickson involved will help take the pressure off Trevor Harris to keep the Riders in the thick of the West Division title chase.

Receivers

1. Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan, $4,000 Salary (14.6 PFP): Meyers averages 16.2 FP per game, and his 87.3 yards per game would lead the league if he qualified in the category. Oh, and he comes pretty cheap. What else do you need to know?

2. Tevin Jones, Edmonton, $7,500 Salary (19.8 PFP): Jones has us running to the CFL Guide and Record Book as his 27.5 yards per catch is within range of topping former Stampeders great Rupe Andrews’ record of 28.3 yards per reception in 1954. It also makes us wonder how much Andrews’ salary would have been.

3. Justin McInnis, BC, $9,600 Salary (15.5 PFP): Things look normal now that McInnis has scored double-digit fantasy points in consecutive games. However, his penchant for the big play will be challenged by a Montreal pass defence that’s allowed a mere five completions of better than 30 yards.

4.Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $12,300 Salary (13.9 PFP): Begelton has averaged 17 FP in his last four games due to creating yards after the catch. He’s one of eight receivers with at least 200 YAC and continues to improve his depth yards per route.

5. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,700 Salary (14.2 PFP): Currently mired in a slump that’s seen Hardy score single-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games, he remains ranked high because the REDBLACKS passing game goes as he goes.

6. Charleston Rambo, Montreal, $6,000 Salary (14.3 PFP): The return of Austin Mack in Week 13 resulted in just four targets for Rambo, who still scored double-digit FP in a fourth straight game. He’s still worth starting but watch his volume of targets.

7. Austin Mack, Montreal, $9,200 Salary (9.2 PFP): The familiarity between him and Cody Fajardo means Mack will be a factor against a BC defence allowing a whopping 73.5 percent completion rate.

8. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $10,300 Salary (11 PFP): Another receiver trending upward, Coxie has scored 28.9 FP in his last two games and remains the best fantasy option among the Argos receiving corps.

9. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $2,500 Salary (13.8 PFP): Between him and Meyers, fantasy players will have elite production for the low, low price of $6,500.

10. Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg, $8,600 Salary (13.8 PFP): Proceed with caution when it comes to Wilson or any Blue Bombers receiver. If Chris Streveler gets the start at pivot, the offence’s big-play potential will be limited.

11. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $11,000 Salary (13 PFP): The connection between him and McLeod Bethel-Thompson is in tune as Lewis goes for a fourth straight game of at least 11.6 FP.

12. Jalen Philpot, Calgary, $7,500 Salary (7.8 PFP): Philpot has caught at least four passes in five of his last six games and continues to assert himself more into the Stamps’ passing game. A breakout performance feels like it’s looming.

Defences

1. Winnipeg, $9,000 Salary (8.1 PFP): The Bombers have scored at least nine points in four straight games and remain the best unit to install into your lineup.

2. Edmonton, $8,400 Salary (5.3 PFP): Ignore the projection. The Elks’ ballhawks have intercepted seven passes in the last three games, making the airways dangerous.

3. Toronto, $8,300 Salary (8.4 PFP): Week 13 marked just the third time this season the Argos did not record an interception. Don’t count on this happening again.

4. Montreal, $10,000 Salary (5.3 PFP): The Als are not the unit they were earlier in the season, but it doesn’t mean they can’t easily revert to form.