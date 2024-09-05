Checking Down: Zach Collaros available for Labour Day rematch

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers listed quarterback Zach Collaros as available for the game on Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The pivot left the matchup on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend with an injury and was replaced by backup Chris Streveler, who led the team to a narrow win over the Riders.

In other injury news, the Alouettes have placed wide receiver Austin Mack on the six-game injured list according to their depth chart and BC Lions offensive lineman Jarrell Broxton will be out for a few weeks.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Week 14.

BC LIONS

– Offensive lineman Jarrell Broxton is out for a few weeks after being injured in the Touchdown Pacific matchup against the Ottawa REDBLACKS (Steve Ewen, The Province).

– Quarterback Nathan Rourke is still slated to start for the Lions as veteran Vernon Adams Jr. continue to rehab from his injury (TSN.ca).

– The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that American defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper and American offensive lineman Larnel Coleman have been signed to the team’s practice roster (CFL.ca)

– CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg writes Rourke is ready to takeoff after having his best game of the season in the Touchdown Pacific matchup against the REDBLACKS (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– McLeod Bethel-Thompson is at the head of the class for OK Tire Labour Day Weekend in the CFL Honour Roll Powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

– The Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday that they have signed American defensive lineman Jordan Strachan to the practice roster (CFL.ca).

– Tevin Jones‘ explosive performance landed him in the CFL Fantasy lineup of the week for OK Tire Labour Day Weekend (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Kenyon Reed, the team announced on Thursday. The rookie from San Jose State started the season on the practice roster and played three games in August before returning to the practice roster last week (Stampeders.com).

– CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams is projecting a rebound from quarterback Jake Maier in the rematch against the Edmonton Elks, listing the pivot as a must start in CFL Fantasy (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Dohnte Meyers is at the top of this week’s CFL Fantasy Projections. Check out who else Brandon C. Williams projects to lead each position (CFL.ca).

– Trevor Harris has been very productive for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He’ll need to be at the top of his game again this week going against the Bombers defence in hostile territory in the Labour Day rematch, writes Kristina Costabile (CFL.ca).

– Are the Riders still contenders in the West Division amidst a six-game winless street? Taylor Shire and Darrell Davis discuss what was a thrilling Labour Day Classic that came down to the wire. (Regina Leader-Post).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Quarterback Zach Collaros returned to practice for the Blue Bombers on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Roughriders in the Labour Day rematch (Russ Hobson, Global News). The team has listed him as available for Saturday’s game against the Riders (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz takes you through the Labour Day rematch between Bombers and Riders, including Collaros’ performance against the Riders on Labour Day Weekend prior to getting injured (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Receiver Hamilton Tiger-Cats registered his second straight 100-yard game to vault into third place in the receiving yards leaderboard (The Canadian Press via CBC News).

– White’s efforts landed him in the five PFF grades that standout from OK Tire Labour Day Weekend (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Argos sit just three points back (6-5) on the Ottawa REDBLACKS (7-3-1) which makes this matchup important for both teams, writes Kristina Costabile (CFL.ca).

– Check out who did the CFL.ca writers pick for this pivotal East Division matchup on Saturday (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday they have signed American running back Jamal Morrow and released American running back Ryquell Armstead (CFL.ca).

– Morrow is looking to step into the starting running back position for the REDBLACKS as they prepare to face the Argos in Week 14 (Tim Baines, Ottawa Citizen).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Montreal Alouettes receiver Austin Mack has been placed on the team’s six-game injured list, according to the team’s official depth chart that was released on Thursday (CFL.ca).

– The Als and BC Lions kick off Week 14 in Montreal this week. The CFL Simulation currently sees this pairing as the most probable meeting in the 111th Grey Cup (CFL.ca).

– Running back William Stanback returns to Montreal to face Walter Fletcher and the Alouettes in a battle between two of the best tailbacks in the league (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).