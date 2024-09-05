Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 14

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend was everything we could have asked for and more.

With an exciting week of football behind us, we now turn the page to the stretch run of the season as teams start to fight for position in their respective divisions with playoffs just two months away.

Week 14 should be just as thrilling as last week with a possible Grey Cup preview between the Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions kicking things off on Friday, followed by a tripleheader on Saturday.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts meet in the nation’s capital, before a pair of Labour Day Weekend rematches (Winnipeg vs. Saskatchewan and Calgary vs. Edmonton) finish out the week.

To get you set for the week ahead, here is one storyline to follow in each matchup in Week 14.

SEE YOU IN VANCOUVER IN NOVEMBER?

BC at Montreal | Friday, September 6 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Is this a potential 111th Grey Cup matchup? Well, according to the CFL Simulation, BC against Montreal is the most likely one to happen with a 25.50% probability. What a fun game it would be if that was the case.

The BC Lions got back on track last week in their Touchdown Pacific win against the REDBLACKS, snapping a five-game slide. Nathan Rourke looked more like the Nathan Rourke we saw in 2022 in his third-straight start. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 325 yards and scored four total touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground, to go along with just one interception.

Montreal is returning from a bye this week and have locked up a playoff spot already. At 10-1, the Alouettes are unquestionably the best team in the CFL right now with a hot offence and ever-dangerous defence. They’ll be looking to keep things rolling with a win at home against the Leos who are trying to keep pace in the tight West Division.

Week 14’s opener is a must-watch, especially if it does end up being a preview of the final game of the 2024 season in November at BC Place.

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS

Toronto at Ottawa | Saturday, September 7 | 1:00 p.m. ET

The Ottawa REDBLACKS are the only team that has not lost at home yet this season. At TD Place, Ottawa has gone 5-0-1, the only non-win being a tie against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 10.

This week, they welcome in the Toronto Argonauts. Toronto almost defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Labour Day Classic last week. Their late-game push wasn’t enough to get the win, however. Ottawa, on the other hand, fell to the BC Lions on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, scoring just 12 points on the day.

The Argos sit just three points back (6-5) on the Ottawa REDBLACKS (7-3-1) which makes this matchup important for both teams. Toronto will want to close the gap on Ottawa. The REDBLACKS will want to keep the Argos at bay.

Home field advantage should play a factor in this one. Toronto has won just one game on the road this season (1-4) and, as mentioned, Ottawa hasn’t lost in their own building yet.

TREVOR HARRIS VS. WINNIPEG DEFENCE

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg | Saturday, September 7 | 3:00 p.m. ET

Since returning from injury, Trevor Harris has been very productive for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In his three games back on the field, he’s had a pair of outings with 300+ passing yards, including 368 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions against the Bombers last week.

He’ll need to be at the top of his game again this week going against that tough Bombers defence in hostile territory in the Labour Day rematch.

Winnipeg’s defence is allowing the fewest passing yards per game (234.6) and is tied with Montreal for the least points allowed per game (21.1). They also have 44 knockdowns on the season, good for second in the CFL.

With things so close in the West Division, both teams know this game is an important one. The Bombers will want to stay atop the West while Saskatchewan, who are just one point behind Winnipeg, will want to make up ground as well as snap their six-game winless streak.

WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE, WIN THE GAME

Calgary at Edmonton | Saturday, September 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET

There’s plenty of reasons why the Edmonton Elks have won four of their last five contests, but the statistic that stands out to me is their turnover ratio.

They’re second in the CFL with a +10, just behind the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who are at +16. Their 26 total turnovers are also second to the Riders as are their 15 interceptions, just one behind Saskatchewan’s 16.

Last week in their OK Tire Labour Day contest against the Stampeders, the Elks were able to pick off Jake Maier four times on their way to victory. Defensive backs Loucheiz Purifoy and Devodric Bynum had a pair of interceptions each. Along with the picks, a turnover on downs late in the game helped Edmonton decisively win the turnover battle 5-0.

Now heading home to Commonwealth Stadium, with the same number of points as their Alberta rivals (eight), Edmonton has a chance to leapfrog into fourth place with a victory.