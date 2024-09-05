Als move star WR Austin Mack to the six-game injured list

MONTREAL — Montreal Alouettes receiver Austin Mack has been placed on the team’s six-game injured list, according to the team’s official depth chart that was released on Thursday.

Mack, 27, dealt with an ankle injury on Wednesday, according to the Alouettes’ injury report on Thursday. The team listed him as limited but available to play.

Mack made his return to the Alouettes’ roster for the team’s Week 12 win over the Edmonton Elks and had three catches for 32 yards. Mack had signed with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in the off-season, on the heels of a very strong debut campaign in Montreal in 2023.

Mack had 78 catches for 1,154 yards in 2023, along with four touchdowns and was a featured piece of the Alouettes’ squad that captured the 110th Grey Cup.

Mack joins a number of talented receivers on the team’s injured list. Tyson Philpot, Kaion Julien-Grant and Tyler Snead are all currently on the six-game injured list.

Jose Barbon will draw in to replace Mack on the Als’ depth chart for their game on Friday night against the BC Lions.