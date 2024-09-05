Riders sign American offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart, the team announced on Thursday.

Stewart (six-foot-five, 300 pounds) joins the Green and White after starting the season with the Edmonton Elks. He attended the New England Patriots rookie minicamp in 2024.

Collegiately, the Cleveland, Ohio native played three seasons (2021-2023) at North Carolina A&T. He suited up for 29 games as an Aggie, anchoring an offensive line that powered the best rushing attack in the Big South Conference.

His performance saw him named All-CAA second team in 2023 and All-Big South First Team in 2022, where he was instrumental in helping the Aggies rush for 2,042 yards and lead the Big South Conference in fewest sacks allowed (4). Stewart also participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl in 2024.

Before his time at North Carolina A&T, Stewart played at West Virginia University (2020) and ASA Brooklyn College (2018-19).