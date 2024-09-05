Two players fined following OK Tire Labour Day Weekend games

TORONTO — The CFL announced that two players have been fined following OK Tire Labour Day Weekend games.

BC defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Miles Brown has been fined for delivering a high hit on Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.