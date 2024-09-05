Two players fined following OK Tire Labour Day Weekend games
TORONTO — The CFL announced that two players have been fined following OK Tire Labour Day Weekend games.
- BC defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.
- Saskatchewan defensive lineman Miles Brown has been fined for delivering a high hit on Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.