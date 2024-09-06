3 stats that defined BC’s Week 14 win over Montreal

MONTREAL — Fresh off their win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Victoria, the BC Lions put up a second straight victory over an East Division opponent, coming out of Montreal with an impressive result on the road.

Nathan Rourke threw three interceptions but still guided his offence to a high-scoring day at the office. Meanwhile, the Lions’ defence stopped the Montreal run game while getting bodies to disrupt Cody Fajardo.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Lions’ win over the Alouettes.

156 – WILLIAM STANBACK YARDS

Playing with an extra bit of determination against his old club, running back William Stanback certainly made the Als pay in a strong showing on Friday night.

Stanback finished the game with 156 yards from scrimmage, picking up 128 through the ground on 20 rushes. His biggest play of the game was a 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as he made light work of multiple defenders en route to the score.

304 – NATHAN ROURKE PASSING YARDS

Even though it might not reflect on the stat sheet, Rourke was great for the Lions against a top-notch defence in the Als. Two of Rourke’s three interceptions deflected off the hands of his receivers as BC’s quarterback only missed six of his 28 attempted passes on the night.

Rourke spread around the football, averaging 10.9 yards per attempt, while also finding a good rapport with Alexander Hollins. He connected with Ayden Eberhardt on his touchdown pass in and also scampered into the end zone himself for good measure.

4 – BC SACKS

The Alouettes are the team that’s better known for their aggressive defence but it was BC who won the sack battle on Friday, coming out of Montreal with four takedowns on Fajardo.

Four different Lions registered a sack on the night, as they limited the hosts to just 270 yards of net offence and two touchdowns. Fajardo was being bothered at the line of scrimmage and ended up throwing an interception late in the game with the Als trailing and desperate to score in the fourth.