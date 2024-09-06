Aaron Grymes retires from CFL, takes on def. assistant, ambassador role with Elks

EDMONTON — A familiar face has returned to the Edmonton Elks.

Defensive back Aaron Grymes announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League on Friday after signing a one-day contract with the Elks. The University of Idaho product emerged as a fan favourite during his time in Green and Gold (2013-2015, 2107-2018, and 2021-2023), and was part of Edmonton’s 2015 Grey Cup championship team.

Grymes, who most recently spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, has re-joined the EE as a defensive assistant and community ambassador. In his dual role with the Club, Grymes will provide support to the Elks’ defensive coaching staff, while also being a key part of the Green and Gold’s community appearances throughout Northern Alberta.

“Edmonton to me means opportunity,” said Grymes. “Edmonton is the place that gave me the chance to live out my childhood dream of providing for my family through the game of football. It was the place that got me to the NFL and the avenue that allowed me to have a successful CFL career.

“Playing for the Club meant a brotherhood to me. It meant B.O.N.E. It meant doing what’s best for the Club first and conducting yourself the right way. It meant excellence and winning.”

Over the course of his eight seasons in Edmonton, Grymes recorded 240 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles and 12 interceptions in 79 career games with Edmonton. In 2015 he was a key piece of the Double E’s Grey Cup run and was named a CFL All-Star before spending the 2016 season in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I was told that if you give the Club and the City everything you have and conduct yourself in a professional way, the city will forever take care of you. I’m starting to see that now, and they’re not only taking care of me, but also my family, which means a lot to me.

“I’m excited for my new role as defensive assistant and community ambassador. It’s the best of both worlds, because it’s the two things that I love most and I hope I can bring the same passion and success that I enjoyed on the field, off the field.”

The Elks will host the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in their annual Labour Day rematch game. They topped the Stamps 35-20 on Labour Day.