Argos, REDBLACKS kick off Saturday triple header

OTTAWA — A critical East Division showdown between the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts at TD Place kicks off a three-game Saturday schedule.

Ottawa saw its seven game unbeaten streak come to an end with a 38-12 loss to the BC Lions at Touchdown Pacific last week in Victoria, B.C.

Toronto most recently fell to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 31-28 on Labour Day.

As the REDBLACKS try to get back to their winning ways against a provincial rival, it’s Dru Brown leading them offensively having completed 200 of 300 passes on the season for 2,532 yards.

As Brown heads into a second straight week without receiver Jaelon Acklin due to injury, he’ll be hoping Eli Stove can be a primary target like he was against the Lions in Week 13 when he caught eight passes for 73 yards. If Stove can provide another catching option, it’ll take pressure off top receivers Justin Hardy and Dominique Rhymes.

Spreading the field will be important as the REDBLACKS try to add to the struggles Toronto’s secondary had against Hamilton. After coughing up 353 yards on Labour Day, the Argos are now allowing 291.7 per game.

It’s a defensive back corps led by Benjie Franklin and Royce Metchie, as DaShaun Amos is listed as a game-time decision. Having Amos would be a big boost, given he sat tied for second in interceptions heading into this week’s action with four.

With it being a big divisional game, Brown expects the Argos’ defence to bring the pressure.

“They have veteran guys in the back end that are talented,” Brown told reporters.

“They have good ball skills in the back end so it’ll be a tough challenge, for sure. Any time we play a game, we want to compete and we want to win, that’s kind of how I think about it.”

Bob Dyce’s run game is set to look different after the release of running back Ryquell Armstead and the signing of Jamal Morrow. The former Roughrider will serve as the back up to Khalan Laborn, making his CFL debut.

Whoever Dyce decides to hand the ball to, they’ll have their work cut out for them against the league’s top run defence. D-linemen Jake Ceresna and Folarin Orimolade, along with Jonathan Jones at linebacker have all had impressive seasons to date, with Ceresna in a tie for second league-wide with five sacks.

When it comes to the Argos moving the ball down the field, it’ll be Chad Kelly at the helm making his third straight start. He’ll be looking to make it three straight 300-plus yard passing games after putting up 322 in each of his first two.

Damonte Coxie, DaVaris Daniels — who is also a game-time decision — and David Ungerer are among Kelly’s favourite targets. Ungerer in particular has been impressive, collecting 150 yards in the Argos’ previous two games against Saskatchewan and Hamilton.

They’ll see a strong pass defence this week as the REDBLACKS sit third in the league surrendering 266.7 yards per game. It’s a defensive back corps that has playmaking ability all over the field, led by Deandre Lamont’s seven pass knockdowns. Six different players have also recorded an interception, led by Alonzo Addae and Alijah McGhee, who have two apiece.

Ka’Deem Carey handles the rushing duties and is coming off a 78-yard performance in Hamilton. With 724 yards on the season, he’s well on his way to reaching 1,000 for the second time in his career.

The REDBLACKS’ defensive front also ranks third in yards allowed on the ground at 91.4 and it’s a group that’s sure to be physical on the Argos offensive line. Lorenzo Mauldin IV has five tackles for a loss and serves as a steadying veteran presence, while linebackers Frankie Griffin and Adarius Pickett do a good job of preventing big plays in the middle of the field.

With the sour taste of a loss to rival Hamilton and working through a short week, Dinwiddie knows there’s no time for self-pity at this point in the season.

“We have to find a way to get a win,” Dinwiddie told reporters.

“I told our guys we can’t be feeling sorry for ourselves. Five-day week, didn’t play our best last week at the end to win it. Mentally we have to be strong. Mentally strong and physically, we’ll play up to par where we need to. I know guys are beat up right now on this five-day week but if we’re mentally strong and push through it, we should be OK.”

Ottawa can extend its lead over Toronto with a win, while the Argos can close the gap to a single point.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Canadian viewers can find the game on TSN and RDS. American and international viewers can tune in on CFL+.

— With files from OttawaREDBLACKS.com and Argonauts.ca