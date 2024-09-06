Bombers, Riders meet for Labour Day Weekend rematch

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders will square off in front of a raucous crowd at Princess Auto Stadium in the Labour Day rematch on Saturday afternoon.

Bragging rights are only part of what’s up for grabs, as more importantly, just one point separates the two teams in the West Division standings.

The Blue Bombers surpassed the Roughriders with their 35-33 OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win.

And they have avoided a significant injury along the way as Zach Collaros is listed as the starter for the rematch after leaving last week’s game with a neck injury.

Ontaria Wilson, Nic Demski and Kenny Lawler continue to be difference makers in head coach Mike O’Shea’s pass game. With the return of Drew Wolitarsky, who had four catches for 48 yards, the options are expanding for Collaros.

The Riders are one of only two teams to allow an average of 300 passing yards or more this season, making the pass defence a point of emphasis. Rolan Milligan Jr. has been having a standout season with a league-best six interceptions and 10 pass knockdowns heading into action, while Marcus Sayles picked off a Collaros pass a week ago. It serves as a reminder that there’s playmaking ability in their secondary.

While a heavy focus likely falls on Collaros and his set of receivers, Brady Oliveira eyes a better performance than the 42 yards on 12 carries he was held to.

He’ll face a stout Riders run defence that’s the anchor of their team. The front seven features difference makers in linemen Micah Johnson and Bryan Cox Jr. who compliment a linebacker corps of Adam Auclair, C.J. Reavis and Jameer Thurman. As a unit, they’re holding rushers to a league-low 74.3 yards per game.

Oliveira admits there’s something extra special about taking on the Riders in the rematch game.

“The best game of the season, for sure, for me,” Oliveira told reporters. “It’s at home, the fans are really in it. The games early, you have fans tailgating bright and early already getting started. I just really look forward to it, it’s a fun game.”

Riders quarterback Trevor Harris brought his best in Week 13, throwing for 368 yards and three touchdowns. It’s the type of game head coach Corey Mace will need again knowing the strength of the Bombers secondary.

His rookie receivers have been leading the way of late but he’ll be without Dohnte Meyers who’s sidelined with a shoulder issue. That means fellow rookie KeeSean Johnson and veteran Kian Schaffer-Baker need to step up again after combining for 163 yards last week.

Despite the success Harris had, the Bombers defensive backs have helped them to the fewest yards allowed through the air per game at 234.6. Tyrell Ford tops the team with four interceptions and Evan Holm has wrapped up 54 defensive tackles. They’ll draw the assignment of closing space on the Riders receivers.

As they do, TyJuan Garbutt, Willie Jefferson, Jake Thomas and Jamal Woods aim to apply pressure at the line of scrimmage. Doing so doesn’t only force Harris into quick decision making, it makes life difficult on running back Frankie Hickson by limiting his gaps on the ground.

Hickson continues to fill in admirably in place of AJ Ouellette by averaging 5.1 yards per carry but he was held to just 32 yards on 10 carries a week ago.

For Mace, it’s official crunch time on the team’s schedule.

“They’re all must win for us,” Mace told reporters. “That’s how we have to approach it. Wherever it is, wherever the balls spotted and they got the whistle blown, we have to put our best foot forward and try to get a win. Our atmosphere was excellent last week and we’re going into another place where it’s a little more hostile now for us but the energy is going to be the same.”

With no one running away with the West Division, it puts increased importance on this game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. Canadian fans can watch on CTV while International and U.S. audiences can tune in on CFL+.

– with files from Riderville.com and BlueBombers.com