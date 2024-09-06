Fall is in the Air: The CFL on CTV is here

TORONTO — Throughout the fall, Canadian Football League (CFL) regular season games at 3 p.m. ET on Saturdays will be featured exclusively on Canada’s most-watched conventional television network – CTV. All other games will be available on TSN.

CTV and TSN will both carry the Eastern Semi-final on November 2 and the Eastern Final on November 9, with kickoffs slated for 3 p.m. ET.

The 111th Grey Cup from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on November 17, with the globally celebrated Jonas Brothers taking centre stage for the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN and CTV, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

RELATED

» Complete Broadcast Schedule: Where to Watch

» Buy Now: 111th Grey Cup tickets on sale

» The Album, The Tour…The Game: Jonas Brothers to rock Grey Cup halftime

» Buy tickets for the 2024 CFL season here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Bell Media’s RDS delivers comprehensive French-language coverage of the CFL season, including the postseason and the Grey Cup.

The complete 2024 CFL broadcast schedule is available here.

CFL ON CTV

​(Date | Game | Kickoff (ET) | Channels)