Stampeders name Bonner starter, Maier listed as No. 2

CALGARY — Quarterback Logan Bonner is set to start for the Calgary Stampeders against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, the team announced on Friday via depth chart.

Jake Maier was listed as the No. 2 quarterback as the team makes the change to Bonner for Week 14.

RELATED

» From the Editor’s Desk: Playoff-bound Als looking for win No. 11

» CFL Simulation: A Grey Cup preview this week?

» CFL Fantasy Sleepers: A big game for Stanback?

» CFL.ca Game Notes: Stanback where it all started

» Weekly Predictor: Keeping things going with BC

The 26-year-old has appeared in six games for the Stamps this season, completing six of eight passes for 94 yards.

Maier meanwhile has completed 231-of-368 passes for 2,921 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, including four picks against the Elks on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Calgary sits in fourth place in the West Division with a 4-7 record, only four points behind the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for first place, but also tied with the Edmonton Elks (4-8) with eight points.

Stamps and Elks battle on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.