Steinberg: 5 players to watch in Week 14

One of the best parts of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend is that it’s never just the one weekend.

Because we’re always treated to at least two rematches from the week prior, it feels like a full event and this year is no different.

So, as we get set for a pair of rematches and a great four-game schedule in Week 14, here are five individuals to keep an eye on this weekend.

KEVIN BROWN

RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

The Elks torched Calgary for almost 500 passing yards in Monday’s 35-20 Labour Day Classic victory with McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Tevin Jones, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., and Eugene Lewis all having monster games. As such, you have to expect the Stamps to tighten up in pass coverage in Saturday’s rematch. That could put the spotlight on Brown and Edmonton’s ground game.

If this weekend’s showdown at Commonwealth Stadium turns into a trench battle, Brown becomes that much more important. Brown and Javon Leake had an almost even split of carries on Monday, but it’s the former who excels most when yards are hard to come by. Brown is two weeks removed from his first 100-yard game of the season and could be a huge part of a potential Elks Labour Day sweep.

TREVOR HARRIS

QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Lost in all the drama and craziness of Sunday’s thriller in Regina was Harris’s outing behind centre, which saw him throw for 368 yards and three touchdowns. As a result, Harris tied his season high for touchdown passes and racked up his second highest yardage total of 2024.

It was also encouraging to see Harris spread the ball around. Dohnte Meyers, KeeSean Johnson, Kian Schaffer-Baker, Samuel Emilus, and Shawn Bane were all meaningful parts of the action. Saskatchewan has assembled one of the league’s deepest and most talented array of receivers and Harris seems to have a good grasp on how to best utilize it.

MIKE ROSE

DEFENSIVE TACKLE | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

One of the biggest issues the Stamps ran into during Monday’s loss was their inability to get consistent pressure on Bethel-Thompson. Save for a series or two in the first half, Edmonton’s passing game was able to operate largely unbothered, which contributed greatly to their final tally of 486 yards through the air.

If Calgary is to rectify that issue in Saturday’s rematch, Rose will be at the forefront. One of the league’s most disruptive interior forces, Rose leads the Stampeders with four sacks after recording a career-high 11 last season. And statistics aside, Rose and Calgary’s defensive line need to make life more difficult on the Elks to earn a Labour Day split.

TYRELL FORD

DEFENSIVE BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Ford is having an incredible second CFL season and continues to excel as Winnipeg’s field corner. Ford sits tied for second overall with four interceptions and has been an analytics darling throughout 2024. Entering last week, Ford led all defensive backs with a bonkers coverage grade of 91.1 per Pro Football Focus.

That said, you know Winnipeg would love to limit the Riders through the air more than they did Sunday at Mosaic. While the backfield is only one piece of that puzzle, don’t be surprised if Ford is a big contributor if the Blue Bombers rattle off a fifth-straight win.

MATHIEU BETTS

DEFENSIVE END | BC LIONS

It didn’t take long for Betts to make his presence known in his return to the CFL. After spending most of 2024 with the NFL’s Detroit Lions, Betts returned to BC for a 38-12 win over Ottawa at Touchdown Pacific in Victoria. That return included three defensive tackles and his first sack of the season after leading the league with 18 of them last season.

Betts is a “player to watch” candidate in any game he plays, but his second game of the season is even more interesting knowing where it’s being played. Back in his hometown of Montreal, it’s fair to expect another impactful game from the league’s reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player.