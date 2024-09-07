3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 14 win over Calgary

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are positioning themselves for a late-season run towards the playoffs.

Edmonton took down the Calgary Stampeders 37-16 to capture their fifth win in the last six games and move within one point of a post-season spot in the West Division.

They did so with a balanced offensive effort and a swarming defence that keeps coming down with interceptions, including nine over the last two games.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Edmonton Elks win over the Calgary Stampeders in Week 14.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: CGY | EDM

» Through the Lens: Stampeders at Elks

» Game Tracker: Calgary at Edmonton by the numbers

» Who’s gonna win? CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch is now open!

+6 TURNOVER MARGIN

The Elks defence did its job for the second consecutive week, forcing seven total turnovers (five interceptions, two turnover on downs) to win the turnover battle seven to one against the Stampeders.

Defensive back Devodrick Bynum registered two more picks – after also picking off two passes on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend – to complete a four-interception two-game streak against Calgary.

213 RUSHING YARDS

Edmonton boasts a three-headed monster at running back with the likes of Kevin Brown, Javon Leake and Justin Rankin wearing down defences across the league.

The trio combined for 180 rushing yards while the Elks as a team totalled 213 yards on the ground with an average of 7.3 yards per carry, while Brown led the way with 12 carries for 91 yards.

9 DIFFERENT PASS-CATCHERS

McLeod Bethel-Thompson spread the ball around to nine different pass-catchers in yet another efficient outing for the veteran quarterback.

Eugene Lewis (six catches, 97 yards) and Tevin Jones (two catches, 71 yards) led the way for the Double E as the team added 219 passing yards to their 213 rushing, demonstrating a balanced effort that is hard for defensive units to deal with.