3 stats that defined Ottawa’s Week 14 win over Toronto

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS came out on top of their East Division battle with the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon, holding on for a 41-27 victory after a dominant first-half performance.

Dru Brown was back playing his best football, while Ottawa’s defence put on a show in the first quarter, picking off Toronto’s Chad Keyll three times. The Argos were able to put up some points late, but by then the damage was done, and Ottawa was able to secure their eighth win of the year and remain unbeaten in the nation’s capital.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the REDBLACKS’ win over the Argonauts.

2 – DAMON WEBB PICK-SIXES

Damon Webb joined a very short list of other CFL players who have finished a ballgame with two or more pick-sixes in one game on Saturday. Ottawa’s defensive back haunted Chad Kelly early on at TD Place Stadium, taking both of his picks to the house in a first half dominated by the hosts.

Brandin Danbridge was the other REDBLACK to come out of the game with a pick, beating David Ungerer III to an overthrown pass on Kelly’s first pass attempt after his initial interception to Webb.

6 – SACKS BY OTTAWA

It wasn’t just the REDBLACKS’ secondary that got it done against Kelly. Ottawa’s pass-rushers got to Kelly on several occasions, bringing the pivot down six times.

Ottawa’s defenders spread the love, with six different players tallying a sack on the afternoon. Four of the six sacks came in the first half as Ottawa went into the dressing room with a healthy 28-point advantage. On the other end, Ottawa’s offensive line did their job in protecting Dru Brown, not allowing a single sack.

349 – DRU BROWN PASSING YARDS

After a quiet day at the office in Victoria last weekend, Brown got back to business at home, putting up the numbers REDBLACKS fans have become accustomed to this season.

Brown finished Saturday’s contest with 349 yards on 30-40 passing, doing most of his damage in a stellar first-half showing before playing more conservatively in the second half with his team up big. His only touchdown pass of the day went to Andre Miller on a 15-yard play