REDBLACKS earn statement win over Argonauts

OTTAWA — Trying to get back to winning ways after seeing their seven-game unbeaten run snapped on OK Tire Labour Day weekend, the Ottawa REDBLACKS put up a dominant performance against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon.

Playing in the front end of Saturday’s tripleheader, the REDBLACKS were more than ready for their East Division rival, with their defence stifling Chad Kelly, forcing three picks from Toronto’s pivot in a 41-27 victory. Damon Webb took two of those interceptions to the house for first-half scores as Ottawa remained unbeaten in the nation’s capital.

Ottawa’s Dru Brown was 30-40, throwing for 348 yards and one touchdown pass. Running back Khalan Laborn broke free for a 33-yard score in his CFL debut, while Dominique Rhymes caught 10 balls for 138 yards. Lewis Ward knocked in four field goal attempts for the REDBLACKS.

Kelly finished the game with three interceptions and was sacked by the Ottawa defence on six occasions. He threw for 463 yards and three touchdowns as Toronto’s comeback effort fell short.

A rainy afternoon in Ottawa began with two scoreless drives, but on the first play of Toronto’s second possession, Webb took home a pick-six off of Kelly to give the home team the lead.

Brandin Danbridge made it back-to-back picks for the Ottawa defence as Kelly overthrew another pass intended for David Ungerer III. Stuck outside of the red zone, the REDBLACKS settled for a Lewis Ward field goal, putting them up 10-0.

Ka’Deem Carey got the Argos off and running on their next drive, finding a hole through the middle for a 32-yard gain. Lirim Hajrullahu knocked in his field goal from 37 yards out to put the road team on the board.

On the ensuing drive, the REDBLACKS extended their advantage on an eight-play drive. Brown looked the way of Dominique Rhymes inside the end zone but couldn’t connect with his receiver so the possession was finished off by a 20-yard kick by Ward.

Just when it looked like Kelly and the Argos were getting into rhythm on offence after a 41-yard reception by Makai Polk, Webb popped up with another huge play on defence. Ottawa’s defensive back picked off Kelly once again, snagging the ball away from Polk and taking it 98 yards to the house for his second touchdown of the day.

Starting their next drive on their 48, Brown sliced through the Argos’ defence for his team’s first offensive touchdown of the game. Andre Miller came down with a deep ball good for 50 yards and a score, with Ward’s extra point making it 27-3 for Ottawa in the second quarter.

The REDBLACKS kept pouring on the points late in the first half. A pass-heavy drive which included a 26-yard catch by Rhymes got Ottawa into field goal range, where Ward was able to convert on a 51-yard kick, putting the hosts up 31-3 at the half.

Coming out of the break, the Argos marched downfield for their first touchdown of the game. Nield was the recipient of Kelly’s 15-yard pass to the end zone after a six-play, 66-yard drive. Hajrullahu’s point after made it a 31-10 game.

Not wanting to give their opponent any opportunity back into the game, the REDBLACKS replied with a touchdown of their own on the follow-up drive. Laborn broke off a 33-yard rush for his first score in the CFL to restore Ottawa’s 28-point lead.

The Argonauts were able to get to Ottawa’s doorstep on their next drive but facing third-and-goal, Kelly’s end-zone pass intended for Ungerer sailed over the receiver, giving possession back to Ottawa late in the third quarter.

After a fourth-quarter field goal by Hajrullahu inched the Argos closer, a stop by Toronto’s defence on third-and-short gave the football back to Toronto in REDBLACKS territory. Coxie battled his way into the end zone and then Kelly ran in on the two-point conversion try to bring the Argos to within 17.

With just 50 seconds remaining, another score by Coxie brought the Argos closer but it was too little too late as the REDBLACKS would hang on to win 41-27 and stay undefeated on home turf.

The Argonauts get another challenge on the road in Week 15 when they face the BC Lions on Friday, September 13. Next up for the REDBLACKS is a trip to Hamilton to go up against the Tiger-Cats on Saturday, September 14.