CFL Fantasy Rewind: REDBLACKS all over

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are the headliners of this week’s CFL Fantasy Rewind.

Ottawa took down the Toronto Argonauts 41-27 with yet another 300-yard outing by quarterback Dru Brown to go alongside two majors scored by the defence.

Despite Brown’s absence in this list, the REDBLACKS added a running back, a wide receiver and their entire defensive unit to the top performers of the week.

CFL.ca brings you this week’s top CFL Fantasy lineup of Week 14.

QUARTERBACK

Chad Kelly, TOR – 24.6

Kelly had a high volume of yards, touchdowns but also interceptions.

The quarterback threw for 463 yards, three majors and four picks. The turnovers didn’t preclude him from finishing with the highest CFL Fantasy points of all pivots.

RUNNING BACKS

William Stanback, BC – 23.6

Stanback’s return to Montreal was a very successful one.

The tailback gashed through the Alouettes defence to the tune of 20 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown. The veteran also added two catches for 28 more yards against his former team.

Khalan Laborn, OTT – 18.7

Laborn makes his debut in the fantasy lineup of the week after registering 77 yards from scrimmage to go along five catches and a touchdown.

Any time a running back can do damage both as a runner and a pass-catcher, good fantasy outcomes follow.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Damonte Coxie, TOR – 27.1

Coxie led all players in fantasy points after catching six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

The receiver averaged 15.2 yards per reception and a major every three catches to finish ahead of teammates David Ungerer III (eight catches, 131 yards) and Makai Polk (seven catches, 105 yards) in fantasy points.

Dominique Rhymes, OTT – 23.8

Rhymes received the bulk of the targets for the REDBLACKS offence and delivered another top performance.

The wide receiver caught 10 passes for 138 yards as part of a 41-point game by Ottawa against the Argonauts.

FLEX

Eugene Lewis, EDM – 23.7

Lewis was yet another veteran leading the way for his team’s offence.

The pass-catcher led all Elks receivers with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown as Edmonton earned its fifth win in the last six games.

DEFENCE

Ottawa REDBLACKS – 26

This could also read “Damon Webb, OTT” after the defensive back scored not one but two defensive majors against the Boatmen.

Add to that the fact that Ottawa forced four turnovers and six sacks and it’s easy to see why the unit scored more points than all but one player in Week 14.