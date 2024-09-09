CFL Injury Reports: Week 15

- News
TORONTO — Week 15’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, Sept. 13 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place
The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Monday, Sept. 9. They will begin their week of practice on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Nathan Cherry
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|Ciante Evans
|DB
|Elbow
|Full
|David Mackie
|FB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Justin McInnis
|WR
|Foot
|Limited
|Kent Perkins
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Amir Siddiqi
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|Anu Una
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
Saturday, Sept. 14 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field
Saturday, Sept. 14 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium