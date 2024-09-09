CFL Injury Reports: Week 15

TORONTO — Week 15’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT BC LIONS

Friday, Sept. 13 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Monday, Sept. 9. They will begin their week of practice on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, Sept. 14 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, Sept. 14 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium