Injury Reports September 9, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 15

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 15’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT BC LIONS

Friday, Sept. 13 | 10:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Monday, Sept. 9. They will begin their week of practice on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Nathan Cherry DL Knee Limited
Ciante Evans DB Elbow Full
David Mackie FB Hamstring Limited
Justin McInnis WR Foot Limited
Kent Perkins OL Ankle Limited
Garry Peters DB Ankle Limited
Chris Schleuger OL Knee Full
Amir Siddiqi DL Knee Limited
Anu Una OL Knee Limited

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, Sept. 14 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

 

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, Sept. 14 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

 

