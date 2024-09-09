David Ungerer among 5 PFF grades that standout from Week 14

TORONTO — David Ungerer III is yet another talented wide receiver in a long line of exceptional National pass-catchers in the CFL.

The receiver led all Toronto Argonauts skill position players in Week 14, registering a solid Pro Football Focus grade in the loss to the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Two other pass-catchers to make the list include veterans Eugene Lewis and Reggie Begelton doing their usual thing as focus points for the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders respectively.

Who else made this week’s list? CFL.ca brings you five PFF grades that standout from Week 14.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

David Mackie | FB | BC Lions | 89.4 offensive grade

Mackie was the highest grade offensive player in Week 14 after doing it all.

The fullback finished with four rushing first downs, a major, 8.3 yards per carry, 28 yards after contact while also adding a first down through the air and finishing with a perfect 100 per cent pass-blocking efficiency.

Eugene Lewis | WR | Edmonton Elks | 88.0 run blocking grade

Speaking of blocking skills, Lewis was not only a standout as a receiver once again (77.2 receiving grade) but the veteran also showed his leadership skills by finishing an 88.0 run blocking grade.

Lewis also brought in six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, contributing in multiple ways to the Elks offence.

David Ungerer III | WR | Toronto Argonauts | 75.0 receiving grade

Ungerer caught eight passes for 131 yards for the Argonauts as one of the key cogs in their offence.

Even more important than the sheer yardage is the fact that the National receiver had eight first downs, demonstrating his ability to constantly move the chains for the Boatmen.

Reggie Begelton | WR | Calgary Stampeders | 86.4 receiving grade

Begelton’s performance also offers hope that the Stampeders can rely on their veteran to earn better results going forward.

The receiver caught eight passes for 123 yards, including seven first downs in the loss to the Elks.

Tyrell Ford | DB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 89.0 coverage grade

Ford is a mainstay on this list and once again controlled the skies for the Blue Bombers.

The defensive back was targeted four times and allowed zero catches, while also coming down with two interceptions in the win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.