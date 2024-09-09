Must-See TV: Choose your own REDBLACKS adventure

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS had one of their most impressive wins of their season in Week 14, so we’ll take a closer look at them in this week’s edition of Must-See TV.

The REDBLACKS remained undefeated at TD Place with their 41-27 win over the Toronto Argonauts, maintaining their three-point lead over their East Division rivals and holding on to second place. Two moments from their Saturday win jumped out to us that were captured in the CFL and TSN’s augmented broadcasts.

Every week, TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on their augmented broadcasts to give fans a by-the-numbers breakdown of the league’s top performers. You can watch enhanced data feed games every week on TSN+.

Vote in the poll below to let us know which REDBLACKS play was more impressive to you.

LABORN FOR THIS

Khalen Laborn had an impressive CFL debut, taking 10 carries for 47 yards and this touchdown on Saturday. The 25-year-old provided some answers at running back for the REDBLACKS, after the team released its previous starter, Ryquell Armstead.

Laborn hit 30.5 km/hr as he made his way into the end zone.

BIG SPEED, BIG CONTACT

On first-and-20, Dru Brown looked to one of his elite targets, in Dominique Rhymes. The veteran was full of savvy on the play, as he left his feet to grab a pass that was clocked at 80 km/hr. If that wasn’t impressive enough, he withstood some heavy contact on the play and held onto the ball, getting his team out of a precarious situation and moving the chains downfield.