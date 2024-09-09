Stamps sign National LB Dan Basambombo

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national linebacker Dan Basambombo and added him to the team’s practice roster, the team announced on Monday.

The Université Laval alum was a second-round selection by the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2020 Canadian Football League draft and played 23 games with Ottawa in 2021 and 2022, recording six special-teams tackles.

RELATED

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 14

» MMQB: Elks stampede back into the mix

» 3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 14 win over Calgary

At Laval, Basambombo played 14 games over three seasons. Over the course of his career with the Rouge et Or, he accumulated 42 tackles including four tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Basambomo was a Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) all-star for Laval in 2018 after recording 31.5 tackles including three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in eight games.

Basambombo was born in Congo and moved to Canada with his family at the age of nine. He attended École Secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité in Ottawa and played junior football with the Cumberland Panthers.