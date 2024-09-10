111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Ottawa eyes post-season berth

- News
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS could become the second team in the CFL to punch their ticket to the post-season this weekend.
If Ottawa defeats the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday afternoon at Tim Hortons Field, the REDBLACKS will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The following playoff scenario is in play this week:
EAST DIVISION
WEST DIVISION
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.
PLAYOFF PICTURE