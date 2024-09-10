111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Ottawa eyes post-season berth

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS could become the second team in the CFL to punch their ticket to the post-season this weekend.

If Ottawa defeats the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday afternoon at Tim Hortons Field, the REDBLACKS will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The following playoff scenario is in play this week:

EAST DIVISION

OTT WIN = OTT clinches post-season berth A victory would eliminate the possibility of a potential West-to-East crossover impacting the REDBLACKS.



WEST DIVISION

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

PLAYOFF PICTURE