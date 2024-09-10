CFL All-Star rebranded as All-CFL

TORONTO — Later this year, the CFL will be calling on fans to add to the excitement of naming this season’s brightest stars. Fans, the national and local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and the head coaches of the CFL’s nine member clubs will determine 2024’s top players.

This year’s vote will come with a slight change to the name of the accolade.

CFL All-Star will be known as All-CFL, while East Division All-Star and West Division All-Star will be known as East Division All-CFL and West Division All-CFL.

The All-CFL Fan Vote is powered by the league’s official data and technology partner, Genius Sports, and will sit within CFL Game Zone – the centralized hub for exclusive league gaming products and contests. To aid in the voting process, the latest in-game highlights generated from WSC Sports’ technology has been integrated directly to player profiles alongside their current statistics.

Voting details will be announced in the coming weeks.