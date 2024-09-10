Honour Roll, Week 14: Rose, Mackie, Elks’ O-line head of class

TORONTO — Mike Rose, David Mackie and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 14 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades .

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 14: OFFENCE

RB | David Mackie| BC Lions | BC 37 – MTL 23

PFF Player Grade: 89.4

Four rushes for 33 yards (8.3 average)

Season-high 23-yard run for sixth touchdown of the season

One catch – a second down conversion reception – for nine yards

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 14: DEFENCE

DL | Mike Rose | Calgary Stampeders | CGY 16 – EDM 37

PFF Player Grade: 91.5

45 total defensive snaps

First interception of the season (second of career) returned 83 yards for first career touchdown

85.7 Grade on 24 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 14: OFFENSIVE LINE

Edmonton Elks | CGY 16 – EDM 37

