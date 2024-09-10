Lions add American wide receiver/returner Isaiah Wooden

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of American wide receiver/returner Isaiah Wooden.

Wooden (five-foot-nine, 170 pounds) the San Diego native moves north after attending rookie mini-camp with the Atlanta Falcons and a training camp stint with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year.

RELATED

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Join the parity party

» CFL Simulation: Lions, Elks become favourites

» MMQB: Elks stampede their way back into the mix

» Make your picks for Week 15 now!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

After appearing in four games over three seasons at Kent State from 2019-21, Wooden transferred to Southern Utah for his final two college seasons and recorded 100 receptions for 1,726 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 14 kick returns for 386 yards.

In his 2023 season, Isaiah was second in FCS with 14 touchdown receptions and earned All-United Athletic Conference honours.