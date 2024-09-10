Power, Beauty, Grace: Stampeders learn the Spirit of the Horse

Power.

Beauty.

Grace.

These are some of the adjectives used to describe the spirit of the horse in Indigenous cultures.

Stampeders GM and head coach Dave Dickenson, president Jay McNeil, receiver Marken Michel, defensive back Tre Roberson and team staff were recently welcomed to Dodginghorse Ranch in Tsuu T’ina Nation for a day of education and team building through exploring Indigenous culture.

Former Calgary Hitmen star Brent Dodginghorse, accompanied by his sister and nieces, led the activities. The team learned about what the horse and in effect the Stampeders logo represents to the people of the Treaty 7 territories in the special visit.

“We always say play for the horse,” said Dickenson.

Now, that statement holds additional meaning.

“The spiritual connection between the Indigenous people and their horses is so special,” said Roberson. “I didn’t know much about horses (before), I didn’t know that their heart rates dropped as low as they did, which shows how calm they are.

“That’s the feeling that you get out here, it’s just a calm environment.”

The day began with a round circle where everybody participated in a smudging ceremony.

The team was instructed to work in groups of three and lead a horse through four different obstacles, teaching the parties patience, communication and teamwork.

Following the team building exercises, everyone was treated to a lesson on the spirit of the horse and its meaning to the Treaty 7 territories. During this portion, Quick 6 served as a model and was dressed in ceremonial regalia.

Following the teachings, the group was privileged with a drum performance and three traditional dance performances.

Before the day ended, Dodginghorse invited Dickenson, McNeil, Michel, and Roberson into his family’s tipi and taught them the intentions behind the construction of the conical tent.

The main takeaway for Roberson?

“Moving onto the next day,” he said. “They make their tipis so that the door is facing the east, which reminds them that no matter what, the sun is going to rise the next day, and to continue move on and move forward and go about your life.

“Marken and I will definitely be sharing with the team what we learned here and use it as a lesson for moving onto the next play and continue to push forward.”

The special visit to DH Ranch culminated with another round table where individuals shared something they learned and went in turn giving each person a hug. McNeil offered Dodginghorse a gift for welcoming the club and all the day’s festivities, including an Indigenized Stampeders helmet and tobacco.

“In football, cultures come together and it’s good to learn a new culture, especially being a new Canadian as well for me,” said Dickenson at the end of the visit. “I felt like I learned a lot and it was a really nice afternoon, and hopefully we can enhance our relationship.

“We’re surrounded by many people of all different races in Canada. Treat people with respect and positivity, that’s what I took from today.”

Calgary will host their first Indigenous Celebration night on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Part of the pre-game festivities include traditional performances in the East Fan Zone, a relay horse to accompany Quick 6 during the national anthem, and the anthem being sung in Blackfoot.

Join the club for an inspiring evening of unity, respect, and a celebration of the vibrant Indigenous heritage that enriches the city of Calgary.