REDBLACKS sign American defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday they have signed American defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham.

Bingham has spent the last two seasons in Houston; with the UFL’s Roughnecks (2024), and USFL’s Gamblers (2023), respectively. The Bennettsville, South Carolina product made his CFL debut with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022, appearing in two games after spending time on the practice squad since 2021.

RELATED

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Join the parity party

» CFL Simulation: Lions, Elks become favourites

» MMQB: Elks stampede their way back into the mix

» Make your picks for Week 15 now!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Bingham suited up in 25 games for Arkansas State over two seasons, racking up 37 solo tackles, 50 assisted tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Prior to his time with the Red Wolves, Bingham played two seasons at Hutchinson Community College, where he recorded 110 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.