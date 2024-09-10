Start vs. Sit: Dedrick Mills offers consistency

CFL fantasy players will have fewer choices in Week 15 as only three games are on the schedule.

Each matchup does have the spices available for high-scoring affairs, making pivots a position to focus on, as we will in this week’s edition of Start vs. Sit.

Toronto (6-6-0) at BC (7-6-0), Friday, 10:00 PM (Eastern)

Line: BC -4

O/U: 52.5 (-104)

Start: William Stanback, RB, BC, $13,200 Salary

Stanback is on a massive tear through opposing defences, and 21 percent of CFL fantasy players enjoy the ride. Saturday’s 20-carry, 128-yard, one major produced 23.6 fantasy points, his second straight game over 20 FP and his fifth consecutive contest with at least 12.6 FP.

Expect the good times to keep rolling late Friday into Saturday morning out East as Stanback faces the Argos defence for the second time this season. He scored 13.5 FP in Week 1, and with the Lions offence finding its stride under Nathan Rourke ($8,000), count on Stanback, now leading the league in rushing, to make it six straight (and seven out of eight) games of production as he enters Week 15 just 62 yards shy of his third 1,000-yard season and his first since 2021.

Sit: David Ungerer III, WR, Toronto, $6,700 Salary

A scant number of CFL fantasy players had Ungerer in their Week 14 lineup and had their faith rewarded with a season-best 22 FP in the loss to the REDBLACKS. It marked the third straight game Ungerer had at least 11.6 FP as he has quietly staked his claim in Toronto’s pecking order of targets.

Another solid outing is possible, but if the Argos get DaVaris Daniels ($10,000) off the one-game injured list, expect a number of the 13 targets Ungerer had in Week 14 to head in Daniels’ direction.

Ottawa (8-3-1) at Hamilton (3-9-0), Saturday, 3:00 PM

Line: Ottawa -4.5

O/U: 50.5 (-115)

Start: Dominique Rhymes, WR, Ottawa, $9,000 Salary

Rhymes is starting to surge at the right time as the REDBLACKS continue their eye-opening breakout campaign. Rhymes has rebounded after scoring a mere 3.7 FP in Weeks 11-12, scoring 14.6 FP in Week 13 and a season-best 23.8 FP in Week 14. With the offence becoming more comfortable with Dru Brown ($12,000) at pivot, the veteran pass-catcher will have an excellent opportunity against a Ticats defence that’s allowed 23 passing majors.

The Brown and Rhymes connection have combined for 18 targets in the past two games, with Rhymes pulling 14 of those for 184 yards and a touchdown. Justin Hardy ($10,200) remains the top option in Ottawa, yet there are enough targets for Rhymes to continue his recent spurt.

Sit: Shemar Bridges, WR Hamilton, $6,000 Salary

Perhaps the open week helps Bridges return to his usual production after spending the previous two games scoring a combined 6.3 FP on four catches for 23 yards. He has shown the ability to bounce back after being an afterthought in the Ticats offence, scoring 18.6 FP against Montreal in Week 9 after games of 1.4 FP and 9 FP in Weeks 7-8.

Still, stacking up on Hamilton receivers isn’t a good idea considering they face an Ottawa team that holds opposing pivots to a 90.3 QBR. That’s enough to ponder playing Tim White ($13,000) in the lineup, but it’s best to avoid Ticats receivers otherwise.

Montreal (10-2-0) at Calgary (4-8-0), Saturday, 7:00 PM

Line: Montreal -5.5

O/U: 49.5 (-110)

Start: Dedrick Mills, RB, Calgary, $9,500 Salary

After missing more than a month, Mills returned to the Stamps backfield and scored 11.5 FP in the Week 14 loss to Edmonton, his fourth straight game with at least 11.1 FP.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, having Mills is a welcomed presence. Mills can alter a game as a runner or receiver, and he gets a solid matchup against an Alouettes defence still reeling after William Stanback mauled them on Saturday. Outside of Reggie Begelton ($13,300), Mills is the most consistent Stampeder for fantasy players to rely on.

Sit: Reggie White Jr., WR, Montreal, $6,600 Salary

White has games of 22.1 FP (Week 3) and 21 FP (Week 8) but has been a fantasy nonfactor since his latter gem against the Roughriders. Even with the Alouettes receiving corps rotating on and off the injured list, White has not been able to score more than 6.4 FP since Week 8.

As the Als’ receiving unit becomes healthy, White could continue to be no more than a 2-4 target performer. He’s shown the ability to deliver for fantasy players, but his recent numbers suggest otherwise.