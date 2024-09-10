The Weekly Say: One can’t-miss All-CFL selection

TORONTO — The name has changed but the accolades remain the same.

Fans will soon be able to visit the CFL Game Zone to make their selections for All-CFL, formerly known as CFL All-Star.

As we enter into the final third of regular season games and with an incredibly tight standings race unfolding, CFL.ca writers were polled on who would be the first name on their All-CFL ballot. When voting opens, of course, you’ll be able to pick more than one player but for our purposes today, we asked our writers to choose just one player who was a lock, a can’t-miss selection for the freshly rebranded All-CFL.

WHO IS YOUR ONE CAN’T-MISS PLAYER FOR AN ALL-CFL SELECTION?

Kristina Costabile: Tyrice Beverette | Montreal Alouettes | LB

Tyrice Beverette does a little bit of everything on the Als’ defence, and he does it all really well. His stat line is overflowing with tackles on defence and special teams, knockdowns, tackles for loss, interceptions, sacks, fumble recoveries, and forced fumbles. Wherever the ball is, Beverette isn’t far away. He’s a no-brainer to be named an All-CFL selection.

José Ferraz: Tyrell Ford | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | CB

Ford is the highest graded defensive player in 2024 according to Pro Football Focus and it’s very easy to see why.

The National cornerback is not only a playmaker (six interceptions), but also locks down his opponents on a weekly basis. Ford has allowed only 50.8 per cent of the passes thrown in his direction to be completed, forcing 15 incompletions and allowing only 22 first downs all season, including only four in the last five games.

Not enough? How about the fact that Ford has allowed only 151 yards over the last eight games while also registering four picks? All-CFL, Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Player; nothing is out of reach for Tre Ford’s twin brother.

Marshall Ferguson: Justin McInnis | BC Lions | WR

While I don’t believe a selection should be based solely on statistics, what Justin McInnis has done this season is nothing short of incredible considering the context of his early career numbers and relatively limited opportunities. To see him leading in receiving yards and touchdowns through the first month of the season was special. To see it continuing beyond Labour Day is WILD!

Don Landry: Justin Hardy | Ottawa REDBLACKS | WR

A number of names jump right out me but I think they’d do the same for other people when considering this question. So let me go the route of offering up a player that might not pop straight away yet should be considered a lock for All-CFL. Ottawa receiver Justin Hardy has had a sensational season. Second in yardage with 910, Hardy has four 100-plus yard games to his credit and that is tops in the league. He is tied for second in receptions with 68, and his 20 second-down conversion catches puts him just outside the top five in that category. He’s been money.

Jamie Nye: Rolan Milligan Jr. | Saskatchewan Roughriders | HB

Milligan leads in defensive plays, takeaways, interceptions, pass knockdowns, AND SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES!!!!!

How many exclamation points do I have to put in to make sure you all know how obvious it is that this man is not only an all-star but a Most Outstanding Player/Defensive Player candidate?

Chris O’Leary: Janarion Grant | Toronto Argonauts |WR/Ret

If we’re looking at no-brainer, impossible-to-argue selections, Grant is the first player that comes to mind for me. The Argos’ return specialist is on a new team in 2024, but looks as good as he ever has, with four total return touchdowns on the season (one kickoff, three on punts). The 30-year-old leads the league in punt return yards (753), and combined return yards (1,726). The Argos boast the best punt return average in the league (14.9). Grant is a game changer, capable of providing one of those handful of plays that coaches always talk about that swing things in their team’s favour.