Weekly Predictor: Taking the Tiger-Cats?

A 4-0 week has been few and far between for this prognosticator, so it felt good to see that my tea leaves aren’t rotten.

The BC Lions made a major statement with their road trip victory in Montreal, in what could be a Grey Cup preview in Vancouver.

Now, you can’t have a let down with a ticked off Toronto team coming into Vancouver after the Argonauts looked completely off in Ottawa, as the REDBLACKS continue to prove they’re very much a contender.

The Riders need a bye week to figure some things out, while the Bombers and Elks enter the bye week as two of the hottest teams in the CFL.

Then there is Calgary, who are now being looked upon like the league’s weak link. That’s horrible news for a team with the longest active streak making the playoffs.

This week is a bit quieter with only three games on the schedule with the Riders, Bombers and Elks on their bye week.

Toronto at BC

Friday, September 13

10:00 p.m. ET

Chad Kelly now has three games under his belt and the Argonauts need to start seeing him get in a better rhythm or there is going to be more television cameras zooming in on Nick Arbuckle and Cameron Dukes on the sideline pondering if a change needs to be made.

Nathan Rourke took two games to charge back in his third game to show that he’s still got it. We haven’t seen that from Kelly in his three games so far.

Sure the stat line shows three interceptions against Rourke, but two of them were off tipped/dropped passes.

The Lions defence appears to be buoyed by the addition of Mathieu Betts as much as the offence has with Rourke picking up his play.

The Lions come in with the No. 2 pass rushing defensive front, with the Argonauts sitting ninth in sacks allowed.

Those numbers can not be a good thing. It’s also a lengthy trip West for the Argonauts with a growing fan base in Vancouver, which is becoming louder and louder with each snap.

PICK: BC

Ottawa at Hamilton

Saturday, September 14

3:00 p.m. ET

The REDBLACKS are coming off a week where they absolutely bullied the Argonauts and looked like a team that rallied around their coach.

Bob Dyce made a tough but necessary move to release their top running back. The group looked more cohesive and are putting Dyce in the conversation for coach of the year.

Dru Brown is quietly putting together a season that would have him the MOP conversation as well. Out of the current starters, he leads in touchdown:interception ratio and is only 200 yards back of second spot in passing yards.

However, it’s interesting to see the No. 2 team in the league in the middle of the pack in a lot of statistical categories.

They now travel to Hamilton, where the Tiger-Cats are also coming off a big win over the Toronto Argonauts. The Tabbies are off their bye week, hoping to take that win over Toronto and spring them into a battle for the final playoff spot, potentially.

With Toronto in tough in BC and another game against the Argos upcoming next week, Hamilton seriously could join the playoff race quickly. They just need back-to-back wins starting against Ottawa.

It’ll be tough, but I like the way they came out on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

PICK: HAMILTON

Montreal at Calgary

Saturday, September 14

7:00 p.m. ET

Despite the loss to the BC Lions, I still have the Alouettes as my top team in the Power Rankings (if I was putting them together). I also have the Stampeders at the bottom of the Power Rankings.

All is not well in Calgary and the change to Logan Bonner didn’t do anything to improve the team. Is a move to Matthew Shiltz next? What about back to Jake Maier?

Although, against the Alouettes, who will be ready to go after a wake up call against BC, I’m not sure it’s going to matter.

The main stat I see in this game is the Alouettes are +9 and in third in turnover ratio as the Stampeders are in ninth with a -15 and a lot of those turnovers by Calgary have come in their last two games vs. Edmonton.

PICK: MONTREAL