Brandon’s Blitz Picks: How many yards for Bo Levi Mitchell?

Never has a 4-4 week left BP overjoyed, but here we are. Finally, a month-long losing skid ended in Week 14 as our .500 mark brought us to 63-47 on the season.

Week 15 is here, so let’s press our luck and see if our winning ways return.

1. Will BC have over or under 2.5 sacks against Toronto on Friday?

Yes. The Lions are second (30) behind Saskatchewan (31) in sacks and come off a Week 14 that saw them record three sacks of Cody Fajardo ($12,000) in the win over Montreal. With the return of All-CFL Mathieu Betts, the BC pass rush could spend a lot of time in the Toronto backfield as the Argos have yielded a league-high 33 sacks.

2. Will Toronto’s Lirim Hajrullahu kick over or under 2.5 field goals at BC on Friday?

More. Look for Hajrullahu to start anew after kicking “only” a pair of field goals in the Week 14 loss to the REDBLACKS, snapping a streak of four straight games where he attempted at least three field goals. He’s attempted at least three FGs eight times this season, so expect Hajrullahu to keep busy.

3. Will the Calgary defence record an interception against Montreal on Saturday?

Yes. After starting the season with a pair of interceptions in each of their first four games, the Stampeders secondary has just three since. They’ll rely on Als quarterback Cody Fajardo to keep his unwanted streak of throwing to the wrong team in consecutive games.

4. Will Montreal receiver Cole Spieker have over or under 4.5 catches against Calgary on Saturday?

Over. Spieker ($9,700) has been targeted 15 times in Weeks 13-14 as he and Charleston Rambo ($5,000) remain the top options in a banged-up Alouettes receiving room. Spieker has scored 44.3 FP in his last two games and makes for an excellent fantasy option against a Stamps defence that’s allowed a league-worst 7.1 yards per play.

5. Does Ottawa running back Jamal Morrow finish with at least 50.5 yards from scrimmage against Hamilton on Saturday?

Under, and it’s cautious as Morrow ($5,000) is still getting accustomed to his new surroundings in the REDBLACKS locker room. Morrow had only three touches in his Week 14 debut, yet this should be the week Ottawa gets the former Saskatchewan standout more involved.

Khalan Laborn ($3,500) had 15 touches for 77 yards in Week 14 and should be atop the depth chart this week. However, if Morrow does start, look for him to feast on a Ticats defence that has allowed a league-high 36 offensive majors.

6. Will Hamilton pivot Bo Levi Mitchell throw over 250.5 yards against Ottawa on Saturday?

Over. The league leader with 3,323 passing yards, Mitchell, who also leads the league with 21 passing majors, thrives on the deep ball. A dozen of his TD tosses have come from passes of at least 20 yards in depth. Tim White has 59.5 FP in the last two games as he and Mitchell have combined for three scores.

Ottawa allows 281.3 passing yards per game and will be challenged to slow Mitchell, who threw for 322 yards against the REDBLACKS in Week 4. Count on many attempts from Mitchell as the Ticats bid for an upset.