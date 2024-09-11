CFL Fantasy Projections: Rourke top pivot in Week 15?

Week 15 only offers three games, but CFL fantasy users will have top-end performers to choose from, especially at running back, where the hottest player in CFL fantasy play resides (Spoiler: he’s tops at the position).

Quarterbacks

1. Nathan Rourke, BC, $8,000 Salary (15.2 Projected Fantasy Points): A lack of ball security keeps Rourke’s numbers from exploding into the stratosphere. Toronto has allowed 20 passing majors, which positions Rourke for a third straight game of multiple TD passes.

2. Dru Brown, Ottawa, $11,700 Salary (14.1 PFP): Brown faces a Hamilton defence that has yielded a league-high 36 offensive touchdowns, setting him up for the chance to connect on multiple majors for just the third time this season.

3. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $13,200 Salary (16.2 PFP): Fajardo scored 21.5 FP in his previous meeting against the Stampeders in Week 5, throwing two interceptions that curved his numbers. Expect similar numbers at Calgary on Saturday, this time without the miscues.

Running Backs

1. William Stanback, BC, $12,200 Salary (16.5 PFP): The Argos are second in rushing yards allowed yet don’t let it stop you from keeping Stanback off your lineup. He’s recorded 48 touches in the last two games and will keep the high-volume trend going this week.

2. Walter Fletcher, Montreal, $11,300 Salary (16.1 PFP): Although not as blistering as Stanback, Fletcher has rolled off three straight games of at least 15.9 FP. A matchup against Calgary and its league-high 6.4 yards allowed per carry makes Fletcher a must on your roster.

3. Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto, $11,300 Salary (13.5 PFP): A two-game slump ended with 13.3 FP in Week 14, a sign the Argos may have found a balance between Carey’s usage and the increased focus on the passing game.

4. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $9,500 Salary (13.1 PFP): His return gives the Stamps their most productive runner. Mills has scored double-digit fantasy points in all but one of his games this season.

Receivers

1. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $12,300 Salary (15.7 PFP): No matter who is at quarterback, count on Begelton to continue his recent run that has seen him score at least 17.4 FP in four of his last five games.

2. Tim White, Hamilton, $14,000 Salary (17 PFP): White has been a one-man receiving corps with 13 receptions, 345 yards, and three majors in the last two games. That translates into 59.5 FP. That means White needs to be in your lineup.

3. Justin McInnis, BC, $9,600 Salary (14.6 PFP): Scoring 8.8 FP against the Montreal pass defence is the note from the doctor you need to justify playing McInnis, who plays against a Toronto pass defence that’s allowed 20 completions of better than 30 yards.

4. Dominique Rhymes, Ottawa, $8,000 Salary (10.4 PFP): Surprisingly, Rhymes has a 22-15 target edge over teammate Justin Hardy in the past two games. With the REDBLACKS showing a more aggressive nature in the pass, look for Rhymes to continue the trend.

5. Cole Spieker, Montreal, $8,700 Salary (13.5 PFP): Spieker has scored at least 12.2 FP in three straight games, pulling in three majors and 246 yards on 14 receptions. Facing a Stamps defence yielding a 69.9 percent completion rate to opposing passers makes Spieker a hot hand to roll with.

6. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $10,300 Salary (13.2 PFP): A pair of TD grabs in Week 14 marked the first time Coxie reached paydirt for the first time since Week 6. A fourth straight game of at least 12.2 FP feels modest for Coxie, whose numbers could be larger in what should be a scoring-friendly visit to BC.

7. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,700 Salary (13.6 PFP): Hardy has failed to top double-digit FP in three of his last five games. At the same time, though, Hardy can easily return to the monster start he began with when he averaged 21.8 FP in Weeks 2-4.

8. Charleston Rambo, Montreal, $6,000 Salary (14 PFP): He and Cole Spieker continue to carry a banged-up Als receiving corps. Don’t worry about the 7.1 FP he scored in Week 14 as Rambo will rebound against the Stampeders.

Defences

1. Ottawa, $5,600 Salary (7 PFP): Coming off a season-best 26 FP in the Week 14 win over the Argos, the REDBLACKS face a Tiger-Cats squad with a minus nine turnover margin.

2. Montreal, $10,000 Salary (5.9 PFP): Stampeders pivots have thrown nine interceptions in the past two games, excellent news for a ballhawk secondary like the Alouettes.

3. Toronto, $8,300 Salary (5.7 PFP): The Argos are banking that Rourke has another game with a couple of passes passes thrown to the wrong team.