CFL Fantasy Sleepers: A breakout for Jalen Philpot?

There are only three games in Week 15, but there’s more than one sleeper to consider in our latest edition of unearthing CFL fantasy gems.

QUARTERBACK

Bo Levi Mitchell, Tiger-Cats, $11,200 salary (vs. Ottawa, Saturday)

Sure, the REDBLACKS’ defence poses a mammoth challenge, but it’s Mitchell and Hamilton holding home field this week, making him an interesting fantasy option coming off a bye week.

Mitchell scored 20.9 fantasy points against Ottawa in Week 4 and scored 23.5 FP in the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win over Toronto. He threw a pair of touchdowns, his first multiple-passing major game since tossing five against Edmonton in Week 8. If the game plays as expected — the Ticats falling behind early and forced to play catchup — then Mitchell would be poised to put up numbers higher than his projection of 13.3 FP. There’s risk here, but the payoff might be handsome.

RUNNING BACK

Jamal Morrow, REDBLACKS, $5,000 salary (at Hamilton, Saturday)

The veteran back made his 2024 debut in Week 14, rushing for seven yards on two carries and catching his only target for six yards. Morrow rushed for 907 yards and four touchdowns with the Roughriders last season and dealt with an injury through the off-season that limited his free agency options.

He should see a larger role this week and faces a Hamilton defence that has allowed 30.4 offensive points per game, and an accomplished receiver out of the backfield who gives pivot Dru Brown ($12,000) a new weapon. He will easily top his projection of 1.4 FP; with an increased role it’s not a stretch to envision Morrow with 10-12 FP.

RECEIVERS

Makai Polk, Argonauts, $2,500 salary (at BC, Friday)

Polk continues to brush with fantasy excellence. All that’s needed is consistency.

A 17.5 FP performance in Week 14 marked the third time Polk has scored at least 15 FP yet has been unable to follow up the next week. In what should be a high-scoring affair, the Argos will need Polk and his big-play ability to trade shots with the Lions’ offence. He is projected for 8.7 FP but if the passing game tilts in his direction, a 13-15 FP is a strong possibility.

Jalen Philpot, Stampeders, $7,500 salary (vs. Montreal, Saturday)

Another receiver who feels close to a breakout, Philpot has scored 12.1 FP and 10.8 FP in the last two games. He has had five games of at least 10 FP, and with the Stampeders trying to hang onto playoff hopes, now would be a good time for Philpot to come out and deliver for fantasy players.

Facing a Montreal defence ranked second in fewest passing yards allowed will turn off some, but if the Stampeders can get Philpot involved early, a third straight game of double-digit fantasy production is strong. He’s projected for 8.5 FP, yet we think he can finish with at least 12-14 FP.