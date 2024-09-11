Costabile: 3 storylines to watch in Week 15

There’s only three CFL games this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there’s any less excitement across the country.

Things start on Friday night when the BC Lions welcome the Toronto Argonauts to BC Place. Then Saturday’s doubleheader begins in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats welcome the Ottawa REDBLACKS and this year’s Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductees. The week finishes in Calgary when the Montreal Alouettes step foot into McMahon Stadium to take on the Stampeders.

This week we’re talkin’ playoffs, a running back who could hit the 1,000-yard mark and a quarterback returning after being moved to No. 2 last week.

Here is one storyline to watch in each matchup.

HE’S HIM.

Toronto at BC | Friday, September 13 | 10:00 p.m. ET

William Stanback joined the BC Lions this off-season as a free agent and he’s been an excellent addition to their offence (understatement).

Heading into Week 15, the 30-year-old needs just 62 yards to become the first rusher in the CFL to hit the 1,000-yard mark. When he does pass 1,000 yards, it’ll be the first time he’s done so since the 2021 campaign.

While he’s been running the rock well this entire year, his last five contests have been even better. Stanback has totalled 507 rushing yards on 83 carries in his last five games, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. His last two outings, a Week 13 contest against Ottawa and a Week 14 bout against his former team, Montreal, saw the running back total 20 carries in each, to go along with 93 and 123 yards, respectively. He also scored a touchdown on the ground in both.

The Lions have clearly committed to running the ball and Stanback will need to continue to be at his best this weekend against Toronto. The Argos are the second-best team in the CFL at defending the run, allowing just 76.4 yards per game on the ground, and have allowed a league-low eight rushing touchdowns.

PLAYOFFS?! PLAYOFFS.

Ottawa at Hamilton | Saturday, September 14 | 3:00 p.m. ET

Ottawa has a chance to punch their ticket to the post-season this weekend with a win against Hamilton at Tim Hortons Field.

After winning just 14 games combined over the last four season, the REDBLACKS have dramatically turned things around. At 8-3-1, Ottawa can enter the playoff conversation for the first time since 2018 if they take down the Tiger-Cats. It won’t be easy, however, with the Ticats coming back from a bye feeling pretty good after their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win against Toronto two weeks ago.

Ottawa’s defence feasted last week against Toronto, tallying six sacks and four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns by Damon Webb. Taking advantage of a Ticats team that is second last in the CFL in turnover ratio (-9) will be key. Bo Levi Mitchell hasn’t thrown an interception in two weeks, but he had thrown seven in his last five games prior to that.

THEY’RE GOING BACK TO JAKE

Montreal at Calgary | Saturday, September 14 | 7:00 p.m. ET

After spending a week on the sidelines, it appears that the Calgary Stampeders are going back to Jake Maier at quarterback.

Head coach Dave Dickenson said the week off was good for Maier, who was taking first team reps on Tuesday, telling the media, “I do feel like, even when Jake didn’t play last game, I felt like it could be best for him just to take a look from a different view point, take a deep breath. He had a good practice today.”

In 12 games, Maier has completed 263 passes for 2,921 yards (fourth in the CFL), 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Interestingly enough, Maier is the CFL’s leader in red zone completion percentage and has thrown no interceptions inside the 20. He’s tossed 12 touchdowns in the red zone, with only Edmonton’s McLeod Bethel-Thompson throwing more majors deep in their opponent’s end (13).

Also interesting to note; Calgary owns the second-least trips to the red zone (32), but they make them count, scoring 21 touchdowns (tied for third most) on those opportunities.

After throwing four interceptions in his last outing, Maier will be looking to limit those turnovers against a turnover-happy Montreal defence as Calgary seeks to snap a four-game slide.