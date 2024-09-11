REDBLACKS sign American running back Percy Agyei-Obese

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American running back Percy Agyei-Obese, the team announced on Wednesday.

Agyei-Obese spent his 2024 Training Camp with the BC Lions, appearing in both games, and rushing nine times for 39 yards.

He appeared in 60 games from 2017 to 2022 for James Madison; carrying the ball 694 times for 3,503 yards and 39 touchdowns, also hauling in 18 passes for 119 yards.

When Agyei-Obese’s college career was said and done, he finished second in Dukes history in rush attempts and rushing touchdowns, as well as third in rushing yards and total touchdowns, and fourth in career scoring.

Ottawa could clinch a playoff spot on Saturday when they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 15 action. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.