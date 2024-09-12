CFL stands up for Truth and Reconciliation

- News
TORONTO – In the coming weeks, the Canadian Football League (CFL) will come together with all Canadians to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The league consulted with local Indigenous communities to plan Orange Shirt Day initiatives and game day commemorations to help Canadians better understand the nation’s tragic past, and to help plot a course forward based on awareness, education and action.
“Truth and Reconciliation is about coming together to learn and heal,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Tragedy and pain aren’t limited to the past; they unfortunately still exist and their impacts continue to be felt by too many.
“Our vision for a stronger, safer, more united Canada must be built on continued acknowledgement of where we have been and what has been done, as well as a promise to be better. We’re grateful for the tremendous guidance of Indigenous leaders and members of the Indigenous communities as we take on this important work.”
The initiatives align with several of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action, including:
GAMES COMMEMORATING TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION
(All times in ET)
Week 15
• Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. | MTL at CGY
Week 17
ORANGE AND WHITE PRE-GAME JERSEYS
League-wide, all dressed players will wear orange and white pre-game jerseys prior to games commemorating Truth and Reconciliation during Week 17. Calgary will participate in the initiative when hosting in Week 15. Some teams will raffle or auction the jerseys with portions of the proceeds going towards supporting local Indigenous communities and initiatives, while others will be donated to community members and organizations.
COMMEMORATIONS
Clubs will engage in various initiatives to recognize and celebrate the local Indigenous community.
EDUCATION AND AWARENESS
Indigenous leaders, community members and/or organizations will educate teams and answer questions surrounding Truth and Reconciliation. Various educational resources will be shared to encourage continued learning.
CONTENT
The league office and teams will create a variety of content to highlight Indigenous culture and community members. Social media channels will be used to amplify content and to encourage meaningful dialogue and education. Pieces will include: