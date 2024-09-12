Checking Down: Jake Maier expected to start for Stamps

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders could make a switch back to veteran Jake Maier at the quarterback position.

Maier took first team reps for the Stamps in practice and could return to the starting lineup for the game against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 15.

In other news, quarterback Chris Streveler has torn three ligaments in his knee and will be out for the foreseeable future for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Week 15.

BC LIONS

– Nathan Rourke and David Mackie are at the head of the class for Week 14 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

– The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of American wide receiver/returner Isaiah Wooden (CFL.ca).

– Rourke is getting the start once again in Week 15 as the Lions prepare to take on the Toronto Argonauts at BC Place (BCLions.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Tre Ford is coming back under centre for the Edmonton Elks. Interim head coach Jarious Jackson will hand the offensive keys back to Ford when the team returns from its bye week, ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sept. 21. Jackson told reporters in Edmonton the news on Saturday night (CFL.ca).

– The Edmonton Elks’ offensive line is at the head of the class for Week 14 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Don Landry has the matchup between the Elks and Blue Bombers in Week 16 as must watch battle between two red-hot teams in the West Division (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Mike Rose is at the head of the class for Week 14 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

– Quarterback Jake Maier is expected to start for the Calgary Stampeders as they face the Montreal Alouettes in Week 15 after taking first-team reps in practice (Todd Saelhof, Calgary Herald).

– Jalen Philpot is among Brandon C. Williams’ CFL Fantasy Sleepers for Week 15 after scoring double digit fantasy points in two straights games (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Roughriders are currently on a seven-game losing streak, but have been within striking distance in all but one game. With a 5-7-1 record, there’s no more room for error as the team looks for a post-season push in the final stretch of the season (Darrell Davis, Regina Leader-Post).

– Local defensive back Jaxon Ford is happy to be back on the field for the Riders after a wrist injury kept him away for 12 weeks in his second CFL season (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Backup quarterback Chris Streveler announced he has torn three of the four major ligaments in his knee in the game against the Riders. The team is looking for alternatives at the position in pivots Bryan Scott and Jake Dolegala (TSN.ca).

– Defensive back Tyrell Ford is among the can’t miss All-CFL candidates on CFL.ca’s Weekly Say after dominating in the back end for the Bombers through the first 14 weeks of the season (CFL.ca).

– Head coach Mike O’Shea earned his 103th win after the Bombers took down the Riders in Week 14. Ed Tait recaps O’Shea’s road to an already storied career (BlueBombers.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Ticats announced on Wednesday they have released National defensive lineman Benoit Marion and signed American receiver Jalon Calhoun (Ticats.ca).

– Running back Greg Bell is getting his chance to prove he can be the lead man in the backfield for the Tabbies as they prepare to face the REDBLACKS (Steve Milton, Ticats.ca).

– How many yards will Bo Levi Mitchell throw for in Week 15? CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams answers that and more in his weekly Blitz Picks (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Argonauts have the No. 1 offensive line in the CFL according to Pro Football Focus after yet another outstanding performance by the unit in the Wek 14 loss to the REDBLACKS (PFF.com).

– Toronto prepares to face the Lions on Friday Night Football in Week 15, a matchup between teams with similar records looking to make a late-season push towards a playoff spot (TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– The REDBLACKS could return to the post-season for the first time since 2018 with a win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday (CFL.ca).

– Jamal Morrow missed practice again on Wednesday for Ottawa. Check out the injury report for the REDBLACKS before they game against Hamilton (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Alouettes are the only team that have secured a playoff spot so far. Who holds the edge as the final stretch of the season begins (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).

– Montreal is going on a three-game road trip that starts with a matchup against the Stampeders on Saturday at McMahon Stadium (TSN.ca).