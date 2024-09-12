Elks release National linebacker Woodly Appolon

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released National linebacker Woodly Appolon, the club announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old was acquired by the Elks via a trade with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in February of 2023, reuniting him with his twin brother and fellow former member of the Green and Gold Wesly Appolon.

In two seasons with Edmonton, the Montreal native suited up for 17 games and recorded five special teams tackles.

The Elks are currently on bye week but will return to action on Saturday, September 21, when they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium.