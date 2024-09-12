Ferguson: Top 5 quarterback storylines to follow

As we turn past OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, the playoff picture begins to come into the light.

That takes my mind towards potential playoff matchups. Seeding becomes paramount and most important of all is teams hitting their stride at the right time, especially at the games out important position.

As usual, 2024 has gifted us talking heads and microphone game day wearing haircuts with a plethora of quarterback heavy topics to dissect.

Zach Collaros began in an unimaginable way but has since righted the ship while Bo Levi Mitchell has also regained his form in Hamilton. Meanwhile, the Riders have survived Trevor Harris being out with injury thanks to Shea Patterson’s replacement snaps and Montreal has thrived under Cody Fajardo and Davis Alexander.

Those four teams have interesting quarterback rooms, but these are the top five passer plot lines for me as we suddenly set our collective sights on cooler weather, falling leaves, and post-season football.

5. OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Is there really a quarterback controversy here? No, but from the perspective of someone who has covered Jeremiah Masoli for the majority of my professional life, it feels incredibly strange to see No. 8 healthy and standing on the sidelines.

Of course, there is justification in the form of Dru Brown proving his worth since arriving from Winnipeg, but the quarterback room chemistry in Ottawa is elite right now with what I would consider the formulaically perfect combination of the following elements.

Dru Brown: Talented, well-rounded starter pushing boundaries and leading the locker room.

Dustin Crum: Fiery, athletic, potential filled up and comer soaking up the surroundings of a great Ottawa season.

Jeremiah Masoli: Hungry veteran presence with great knowledge of the offence to share with Crum and Brown as they near playoff football.

Add in a creative offensive play caller in Tommy Condell and you get a recipe for playoff success no matter who is in or what is called.

4. BC LIONS

This storyline has mostly sorted itself out as Nathan Rourke helped the Lions win Touchdown Pacific and then in Montreal the following week. All the while Vernon Adams Jr. continues to put on display the quality of teammate and man he has grown into through his CFL journey, one that is far from over.

The Lions have the most talented quarterback room in the CFL and could win the Grey Cup with either of their pivots. It’s not often we can say that but owner Amar Doman has made that a reality in Vancouver’s big Grey Cup-hosting year.

3. CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Jake Maier’s record-setting consecutive starts streak was snapped last week in the Labour Day rematch at Commonwealth Stadium against Edmonton. Logan Bonner struggled to justify the move and Maier is back in the saddle this week. My question is this; what does it all mean? Calgary is at a crossroads of their season, their roster construction, and their big picture plan.

I believe that Maier will work through the issues from Labour Day and find answers that keep him as the franchise quarterback, but the rest of this regular season will be extremely educational on the Stamps off-season plans.

2. EDMONTON ELKS

From Mac to Tre to Mac, to Tre.. The roller coaster continues but the Elks are hot so who cares! The way this situation has evolved from hopeful to concerning, to suddenly triumphant might be the biggest story in the entire CFL this season. I applaud everyone from the pivots themselves to Jarious Jackson managing the partnership and calling the games for making this plot twist work.

The biggest question around these two now is how far can they push Edmonton up the standings and are they a legitimate playoff threat as a two headed monster, or just a fun regular season story?

1. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

It was Dukes, then Arbuckle, now Kelly.

After a tough start in Ottawa last week, I wondered if head coach Ryan Dinwiddie would go back to the conservative call in either of the first two, instead he leaned into the often chaotic and explosive on-field experience of Chad Kelly but how long can that last if the potential doesn’t pay off in wins?

If Toronto is planning to get a home field playoff game or storm Ottawa and ruin their turnaround season, they need to get better, more consistent play at quarterback, but who will supply it come late October?