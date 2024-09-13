Benjie Franklin headlines 3 matchups to watch on Friday Night Football

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions are starting to round into form as the season approaches its final stretch.

BC is coming off back-to-back wins that featured quarterback Nathan Rourke making plays and their defence pressuring opposing quarterbacks into making mistakes. It’s a recipe for success that could continue on Friday night as they face the Toronto Argonauts at BC Place.

The Argos on the other hand have lost their last two matchups and are trying to find their groove to make a push in the East Division. Toronto has done a good job stopping the run in 2024 and will have a good chance of emerging victorious if they can do the same to William Stanback and the Leos.

Who’s going to come out on top? CFL.ca brings you three matchups to watch on Friday Night Football.

William Stanback vs. Argos run defence

Toronto’s defence ranks second in rushing yards per game allowed with 76.4, but will have a tough challenge against a red-hot William Stanback and the Lions running game.

The veteran tailback is first in rushing yards (938), including over 500 in the last five games. He’ll be matched with an Argonaut defensive front that features linebacker Isaac Darkangelo, who played his first game for the Argos last week and registered an 82.6 run-defence grade. Double Blue will also rely on veterans Jake Ceresna (75.0) and Ralph Holley (74.0) in the middle of the defensive line to clog up Stanback’s running lanes.

Rourke is back to his playmaking ways for the Lions, but is still threading a fine line between making plays and turning the ball over.

The National pivot has thrown seven picks so far over four games, including three in the game against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 14. Toronto hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire with interceptions on defence (only 10 so far), but boundary corner Benjie Franklin has still done a very good job at keeping receivers in check in 2024.

The defensive back is fifth in coverage grade (81.7) according to Pro Football Focus after registering two picks and forcing 10 incompletions on the season. Franklin has also allowed only four majors in 12 games and hasn’t allowed more than 100 yards receiving in a game since Week 3.

Lions pass rush vs. Toronto’s offensive line

Toronto won 16 games in 2023 with the best pass-blocking unit in the CFL. This season, the Argos have allowed a league-high 33 sacks over 14 games, as the offence has struggled to impose the same rhythm as last season.

The challenge in Week 15 is stopping a Lions pass-rushing unit that ranks second in the CFL with 30 sacks. The group is led by defensive lineman Sione Teuhema with six sacks, while off-season acquisition Christian Covington tallied five quarterback takedowns of his own. Add to that the fact that 2023 sack leader Mathieu Betts is back in the fold, and the Boatmen will have their hands full in trying to protect their quarterback.