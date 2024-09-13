From the Editor’s Desk: Kickers are people, too

Before Week 15 gets underway on Friday night, I’d like to take a second to show a little love to the kickers.

In reading the CFL stats crew’s weekly report, I noticed a really interesting note about those who kick the football: In Week 14, field goal kickers were a perfect 23-of-23.

That’s right, there were no misses on three-point attempts in Week 14!

Also of note, so far in 2024, kickers across the league are 31-of-38 from 50+ yards.

You can’t have a conversation about long field goals without mentioning Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo. Castillo leads the CFL in both attempts (11) and makes (nine). He’s also made two, yes TWO, field goals from 60 yards. Iron leg.

Rene Paredes should be in that conversation, too, as he holds the best field goal percentage (96.9) and has connected on all five of his 50+ yard attempts, including his season-long 57-yarder.

So don’t forget as we head into this week; kickers are people, too.

Here’s my CFL Fantasy team for this week:

QB – Nathan Rourke ($9,000) CAPTAIN

RB – Walter Fletcher ($12,100)

RB – Greg Bell ($6,000)

WR – Tim White ($13,000)

WR – Justin Hardy ($10,200)

FLEX – Justin McInnis ($9,000)

DEF – Montreal Alouettes ($9,300)

At quarterback this week I’m going with Nathan Rourke. I liked his price tag at $9,000 and as each week goes by, he’s getting better and better. I’m hoping for a fantasy performance like he had two weeks ago against Ottawa (31.9 FP) against the Argos, who give up a third-highest 296.5 passing yards per game. Rourke is also my captain as I hope to cash in big with him.

Walter Fletcher and Greg Bell are my running backs this week. Fletcher has been great this season and has double digit Fantasy Points in five of his last six games. Against a Calgary team that allows the most rushing yards on the ground in the league (116.9 per game), I’m thinking he’s going to feast on Saturday. Since replacing James Butler, Bell has given fantasy users reason to smile if he’s on their team. All four games he’s played in this year has resulted in 15+ FP, including a 35.3 FP outing against Edmonton in Week 11. Let’s hope that continues against a tough Ottawa defence.

My receivers this week are Tim White and Justin Hardy. White has been one of Bo Levi Mitchell‘s favourite targets (he’s been targeted 95 times while team leader Shemar Bridges has 96) and has really come alive in his last two games. Fantasy points of 23.5 and 36.0, respectively, made White a no-brainer for me to choose this week. Hardy is quietly one of the best receivers in the CFL and I think Dru Brown looks to him in Hamilton.

Justin McInnis is my FLEX player this week. I don’t have a statistical reason why I picked him. My guy was telling me he’s bound to have a big game soon and I feel like it may be this week.

Montreal is my defence this week going against Jake Maier, who threw four interceptions in his last outing, and the Stampeders.

Toronto at BC

Friday, 10:00 p.m. ET

The BC Lions have won two-straight games and that’s of course due to Nathan Rourke getting more comfortable in his return to the CFL but their defence has played really well, too. Winning back-to-back games against the top two teams in the league (Ottawa and Montreal) is no small feat, and I’m predicting they make it three-straight against East Division opponents.

PICK: BC

Ottawa at Hamilton

Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win on Saturday afternoon and that added motivation should be enough to take down the Tiger-Cats. Hamilton has looked good in their last two games, they kept things close with the Bombers in the loss and defeated the Toronto Argonauts on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend. That being said, I don’t think it’ll be enough to stop the red hot REDBLACKS.

PICK: Ottawa

Montreal at Calgary

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Montreal is still the best team in the CFL, losing just their second game of the season last week. With the Stampeders on a slide, and despite Calgary’s 4-2 record at home, I think the Alouettes get their 11th win of the season.

PICK: Montreal