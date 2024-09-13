REDBLACKS seek playoff berth in battle with Ticats

HAMILTON — With six games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will try to take another step in getting back in the playoff race when they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday afternoon.

For the first time since Week 9, the Ticats come into a game off a victory, after they defeated the Toronto Argonauts 31-28 as part of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

The REDBLACKS recovered from a Week 13 letdown by handing the Argos a 41-27 loss last week and can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win.

The Ticats’ success on offence begins with the play of quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and his ability to take care of the football, something he did well in their last game when he threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, while not throwing an interception.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: OTT | HAM

» Game Notes: REDBLACKS at Tiger-Cats

» Buy Tickets: Ottawa at Hamilton

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch is now open!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

He’ll be tested this week though, as the REDBLACKS have talented playmakers across their secondary. Damon Webb had two pick sixes in the win over the Argos, while Brandin Dandridge and Alijah McGhee both had interceptions of their own. As a team, the REDBLACKS now have 12 on the season.

It’ll be their job to shut down receivers Tim White and Shemar Bridges. After pulling down 180 yards against Toronto, White is just 171 shy of hitting the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his CFL career.

Overall, Mitchell has been pleased with his own play of late.

“I think my feet have been a lot better, decision making has been better,” Mitchell told reporters.

“I haven’t turned the ball over in the last two games and I think that’s big for our offence and our team in general. Personally, I have to continue to strive to get better and find the small things I can get better at and improve on the strength that I have.”

Scott Milanovich will give most of the carries to Greg Bell again this week. The running back is averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his four games this year, including 8.7 in his most recent start.

The REDBLACKS’ run defence has been just as impressive in helping the team to their current 8-3-1 record. Shutting down Bell falls on Bryce Carter, Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Michael Wakefield. The trio also has the responsibility of making Mitchell feel the pressure in the pocket, something they’ve done to the tune of 15 sacks combined.

Milanovich has liked what he’s seen from his rookie running back through his brief stint as a starter.

“I think he’s played well,” Milanovich told reporters.

“He’s a rookie, he’s getting his feet wet. I thought he played obviously really well against Toronto. He’s a threat receiving. He’s learning every week. I think the guy’s talented. He’s explosive.”

Quarterback Dru Brown answered any questions after a tough Touchdown Pacific performance with 349 yards and a touchdown in their victory last week.

A large part of his success has been finding different receivers in the pass game without the likes of Jaelon Acklin and Kalil Pimpleton (though Acklin is back in the lineup this week).

Justin Hardy and Dominique Rhymes are the obvious top targets but Andre Miller and Nick Mardner have proven to be viable options if needed. Miller caught Brown’s touchdown and totalled 95 yards versus the Argos.

Stavros Katsantonis, Jamal Peters and Destin Telbert draw the assignment of stopping Brown and his set of receivers. It’s a unit that’s collectively been good at limiting yards and sits third in the league giving up 274.4 per game.

The REDBLACKS’ run game will entrust Khalan Laborn with the start this week, after they moved the recently-acquried Jamal Morrow to the six-game injured list. Laborn had 47 yards and a touchdown in his debut and he’ll try to find consistency on the ground against a run defence giving up 107 yards per game.

Ticats’ senior defensive assistant Chris Jones continues to refine the front seven’s play. Defensive linemen DeWayne Hendrix and Casey Sayles both had a sack in their Labour Day Weekend win and are backed by Kyle Wilson’s 71 defensive tackles.

Another home win would move Hamilton to 4-9, making the East playoff race that much more interesting.

Ottawa can make it wins in seven of their last nine games and of course lock up their first playoff appearance since the 2018 season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from Tim Hortons Field. Fans can catch the game on CTV and RDS2 in Canada, while American and international viewers can tune in on CFL+.

— With files from Ticats.ca