3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 15 win over Ottawa

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats delivered on offence, defence and special teams to take down the Ottawa REDBLACKS 37-21 on Saturday.

The offensive unit was led by Bo Levi Mitchell, who threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, and Steven Dunbar Jr., who caught eight passes for 151 yards and a major.

On defence, the Tabbies were led by defensive lineman Nick Usher, who forced two fumbles, including a strip sack in the first half that captured momentum for the home team.

Finally, Lawrence Woods III delivered an 83-yard punt return touchdown to round up a complete performance for Scott Milanovich’s squad in front of their fans at Tim Hortons Field.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Tiger-Cats win over the REDBLACKS in Week 15.

5-2 – TURNOVER MARGIN

The turnover battle is always crucial in any football game and the Tiger-Cats ran away with it after tallying five takeaways (three interceptions, two fumbles) to only two giveaways.

Usher led the way with two fumbles, while Jamal Peters, Destin Talbert and Jonathan Moxey added a pick each to ensure Hamilton would come away win the win.

0 – SACKS ALLOWED

The Tabbies didn’t allow the REDBLACKS to sack Mitchell a single time, opening up the door for another excellent offensive performance for the veteran.

Ottawa entered the week third in sacks on defence with 27, highlighting the significance of this performance by Hamilton’s pass-protection unit.

7-PLAY, 65-YARD DRIVE

Jeremiah Masoli took over at quarterback for Dru Brown in the fourth quarter and immediately led his team to back-to-back touchdown drives that cut Hamilton’s lead down to eight points.

That’s when the home team put together a crucial, game-winning seven-play, 65-yard drive that ended on a 15-yard touchdown run by Greg Bell to all but close out the match.