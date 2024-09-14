3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 15 win over BC

VANCOUVER — The Toronto Argonauts left no room for doubt in their win over the BC Lions on Friday Night Football.

Ryan Dinwiddie’s squad controlled the game from start to finish, outgaining the Lions by more than 200 yards with an efficient performance on offence, defence and special teams.

After Nathan Rourke scored a second quarter touchdown that could’ve given the Leos momentum going into halftime, Chad Kelly and the offence mounted a scoring drive that stretched the lead back to two majors and put Toronto in control for the rest of the game.

CFL..ca brings you three key stats that defined the Argonauts win over the Lions in Week 15.

7 – TORONTO ARGONAUTS SACKS

The Argos dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, pressuring BC’s pivots and clogging up running lanes.

The Boatmen’s pass rush was especially effective, registering seven sacks including three by defensive lineman Ralph Holley. Toronto kept a usually explosive Lions passing game in check, allowing only 217 passing yards and two first downs through the air.

424 to 213 – NET YARDS OF OFFENCE MARGIN

The visitors were superior in every phase on Friday night. Toronto registered 27 first downs to only 14 for the Leos while winning the time of possession battle 37:24 to 22:36.

On special teams, the Argos saw their kicker Lirim Hajrullahu convert all six of his field goal attemps while ace Janarion Grant added an 80-yard return in the first half.

21 – RUSHING YARDS

Toronto kept running back William Stanback to only six attempts for 21 rushing yards. The veteran was coming off a five-game stretch that saw him rush for over 500 yards, making it essential for the visitors to stop BC’s running attack to cause problems for their offence.

The Leos were forced to abandon the run in the second half after the Argos scored a late first-half touchdown that pushed the lead back to two scores and made the Orange and Black offence unidimensional.