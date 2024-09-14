Elks bring back All-CFL defensive lineman A.C. Leonard, sign five others

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have added six players to their practice roster, including former East Division All-CFL defensive lineman A.C. Leonard, the club announced Saturday.

Leonard rejoins the Elks after spending the 2023 season in the Green and Gold. The Palatka, FL native was the Double E’s co-leader in sacks last year with 12, tying former Elks defensive lineman Jake Ceresna for second in the league behind the BC Lions Mathieu Betts.

The veteran has appeared in 108 CFL games over eight seasons, recording 51 sacks and 280 defensive tackles over the course of his career. He was named an East Division All-CFL back in 2018 as a member of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

RELATED

» Elks release National linebacker Woodly Appolon

» Elks will turn to Tre Ford at QB after bye week

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

In addition, the Elks announced they have signed American defensive back Myles Brooks, American wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., National kicker Campbell Fair, American defensive lineman John McCartan, and American offensive lineman Eric Miller to the team’s expanded practice roster.

Brooks joins the Elks after a brief stint on the Montreal Alouettes. The 23-year-old recorded one special teams tackle in his lone game with the Alouettes this season. Brooks spent his college career playing three seasons with Stephen F. Austin State University (2019-2021), before playing his final college season with Louisiana Tech University. In 12 games with the Bulldogs, Brooks recorded 29 total tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass defended, and forced one fumble.

Prior to his time with the Alouettes, Brooks spent time with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

Demus Jr spent five years (2018-2022) at the University Maryland where he suited up for 47 games with the Tarapins. The six-foot-three, 220 pound wide receiver finished his college career with 128 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Washington D.C. Product is second all-time in Tarapins history in 100-yard games (seven), fifth in career touchdowns, seventh in yards, and ninth in receptions.

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the 23-year-old signed with the Baltimore Ravens where he spent time on the teams practice roster. Demus Jr. was also briefly a member of the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL, prior to the league’s merger with the XFL.

Fair is a former 2023 Calgary Stampeders draft pick (sixth round, 51st overall) who spent four seasons with the University of Ottawa. In his five seasons with the Gee-Gees, The Ontario native connected on 48 of 68 field goal attempts with 69 converts. The 24-year-old was named a Second-Team OUA All-Star in his final year at the University of Ottawa (2022).

McCartan suited up in 54 games over his six-year career with the Oregon State Beavers (2018-2023), notching 9.5 sacks, 132 total tackles, four interceptions, and 20 tackles-for-loss. In his final season at Oregon State, McCartan played in all 13 games for the Beavers, racking up 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks.

In addition to his college career, McCartan spent time with the NFL’s Chicago Bears during 2024 training camp.

Miller played five seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers before finishing his college career with the Louisville Cardinals. The 24-year-old earned an All-ACC honorable mention in 2023, starting 14 games for the Cardinals and only allowing two sacks and 24 quarterback hurries over 920 blocking snaps. As a member of the Boilermakers, the Mason, OH native appeared in 44 games between 2019-2022.

Miller signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals following the NFL draft, but was waived prior to the end of training camp.

The Elks are currently on bye week but will return to action on Saturday, September 21, when they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium.