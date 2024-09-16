CFL Fantasy Rewind: Steven Dunbar Jr. at the top

TORONTO — There were only three games of CFL action this week but that doesn’t mean a shortage of high performers.

That’s due to players like Dominique Rhymes and Steven Dunbar Jr., who dueled it out on Saturday to combine for 58 fantasy points.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats also added running back Greg Bell and their defensive unit to the CFL Fantasy lineup of the week.

Who else made the top CFL Fantasy lineup of Week 15?

QUARTERBACK

Chad Kelly, TOR – 25.6

Kelly completed 18 of 28 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 10 carries for 56 yards and a score on the ground in the win over the BC Lions.

RUNNING BACKS

Greg Bell, HAM – 21.1

Bell is becoming a mainstay in the top lineup of the week. Hamilton’s tailback ran 15 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 12 yards.

With a high volume of touches on a weekly basis, expect this to not be Bell’s last appearance on this list.

Dedrick Mills, CGY – 16.4

WIDE RECEIVERS

Steven Dunbar Jr., HAM – 29.1

Dunbar Jr. caught everything thrown in his direction in the Tiger-Cats win over Ottawa on Saturday.

The receiver finished with eight catches for 151 yards and a touchdown, adding 81 yards after the catch and an average of 18.9 yards per reception.

Dominique Rhymes, OTT – 28.9

Rhymes wasn’t far behind his opponent in having an excellent performance as the leader of the REDBLACKS aerial offence.

The veteran caught 10 of 11 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, operating as a big target capable of moving the chains and scoring in the red zone at any given time.

FLEX

Makai Polk, TOR – 23.6

Polk makes his debut on the top CFL fantasy lineup of the week after featuring as Kelly’s top target on Friday.

The 23-year-old receiver six of eight passes for 116 yards and a major, also adding 55 yards after the catch and emerging as an explosive option for the Boatmen going forward.

DEFENCE

Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 11

Hamilton’s defence also took care of the job against the REDBLACKS, forcing five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles) as they kept Ottawa’s comeback attempt in check.

The effort was led by defensive end Nick Usher, who forced two fumbles on Saturday, including a strip sack against quarterback Dru Brown.