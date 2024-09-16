CFL Injury Reports: Week 16

- News
TORONTO — Week 16’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, Sept. 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|James Butler
|RB
|Healthy
|Full
|Jordan Byrd
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Luke Brubacher
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Felix Garand-Gauthier
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Evan Johnson
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Trevon Mason
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Jonathan Moxey
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Dezmon Patmon
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Robert Panabaker
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Casey Sayles
|DL
|Abdominal
|DNP
|DQ Thomas
|LB
|Elbow
|Full
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Jared Brinkman
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|Dejon Brissett
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Isiah Cage
|OL
|Hip
|Limited
|Jake Ceresna
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Thiadric Hansen
|DL
|Hip
|Full
|Janarion Grant
|WR
|Chest
|DNP
|Gregor Mackellar
|OL
|Toe
|Full
|Wynton McManis
|LB
|Groin
|Full
Friday, Sept. 20 | 9:30 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
The Calgary Stampeders didn’t practice on Monday, Sep. 16 after playing on Saturday, Sep. 14 against the Montreal Alouettes.
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Jacob Brammer
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Malik Carney
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Jayden Dalke
|DB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Amari Henderson
|DB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Justin Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Elbow
|Limited
|Bruno LaBelle
|FB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Anthony Lanier II
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
Saturday, Sept. 21 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TD Place
Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium