Injury Reports September 16, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 16

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 16’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Friday, Sept. 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
James Butler RB Healthy Full
Jordan Byrd WR Knee DNP
Luke Brubacher DL Shoulder Limited
Felix Garand-Gauthier OL Knee DNP
Evan Johnson WR Healthy Scratch Full
Trevon Mason DL Ankle DNP
Jonathan Moxey WR Hamstring DNP
Dezmon Patmon WR Healthy Scratch Full
Robert Panabaker DB Hamstring Limited
Casey Sayles DL Abdominal DNP
DQ Thomas LB Elbow Full

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Jared Brinkman DL Ankle Full
Dejon Brissett WR Knee Full
Isiah Cage OL Hip Limited
Jake Ceresna DL Shoulder Limited
Thiadric Hansen DL Hip Full
Janarion Grant WR Chest DNP
Gregor Mackellar OL Toe Full
Wynton McManis LB Groin Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Friday, Sept. 20 | 9:30 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

The Calgary Stampeders didn’t practice on Monday, Sep. 16 after playing on Saturday, Sep. 14 against the Montreal Alouettes.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Jacob Brammer OL Knee Limited
Malik Carney DL Ankle DNP
Jayden Dalke DB Healthy scratch Full
Amari Henderson DB Healthy scratch Full
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Elbow Limited
Bruno LaBelle FB Healthy scratch Full
Anthony Lanier II DL Knee Limited

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Saturday, Sept. 21 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

 

 

