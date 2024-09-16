Follow CFL

Insight and Analysis September 16, 2024

CFL Simulation: The team nobody wants to see

Timothy Atticus/CFL.ca

TORONTO — As the dust settles on one of the more interesting weeks of the season, the CFL Simulation has in turn given us some interesting results to look at.

There were just three games played in Week 15, but they had a significant impact on this week’s simulation results.

The Toronto Argonauts have strolled into the 111th Grey Cup conversation, thanks to their impressive win on the road over the BC Lions. The simulation’s cold, digital heart isn’t warming quite yet to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but their win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS has dimmed some of the buzz that the East Division’s second-place team was carrying last week.

While the Edmonton Elks didn’t play in Week 15, the simulation is still high on the team that’s won four of its last five games. While the Elks still have a ways to go to make the playoffs, the simulation sees them as a big problem for the rest of the league, should they get there. The simulation has them as its second-most likely team to win the Grey Cup in November. The simulation’s No. 1 pick to win it all this year is a familiar name: the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Our final table is the five most likely scenarios for the 111th Grey Cup. In years past, the top-five matchups accounted for 80-85 per cent of the possible Grey Cup pairings. This year, due to the widespread parity across the league, our top-five matchups account for only 68.7 per cent of the possible pairings. To that end, note that the top-four teams in the West Division are projected to be separated by just two games by the end of Week 21.

Check out this week’s edition of the CFL Simulation to see where your team stands as we head into Week 16.

*C: Clinched a particular outcome
*E: Eliminated from achieving a particular outcome

ODDS TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
Team (projected 2024 record) Projection
Montreal (12-5-1) C
Ottawa (10-7-1) 99.54%
Toronto (10-8) 97.56%
BC (10-8) 91.39%
Winnipeg (9-9) 84.87%
Saskatchewan (8-9-1) 61.66%
Edmonton (8-10) 60.09%
Calgary (5-12-1) 2.50%
Hamilton (7-11) 2.39%

 

ODDS TO HOST A PLAYOFF GAME
Team Projection
Montreal 98.60%
BC 73.52%
Ottawa 64.49%
Winnipeg 64.06%
Toronto 36.74%
Edmonton 31.78%
Saskatchewan 30.11%
Calgary 0.53%
Hamilton 0.17%

 

ODDS TO WIN EAST
Team Projection
Montreal 85.19%
Ottawa 13.71%
Toronto 1.10%
Hamilton E

 

ODDS TO WIN WEST
Team Projection
Winnipeg 43.98%
BC 31.99%
Edmonton 14.07%
Saskatchewan 9.90%
Calgary 0.06%

 

ODDS TO APPEAR IN 111TH GREY CUP
Team Projection
Montreal 60.59%
Winnipeg 36.00%
BC 29.22%
Toronto 23.07%
Edmonton 22.91%
Ottawa 15.93%
Saskatchewan 11.84%
Hamilton 0.33%
Calgary 0.11%

 

ODDS TO WIN 111TH GREY CUP
Team Projection
Winnipeg 25.49%
Edmonton 18.01%
Montreal 17.98%
BC 17.93%
Toronto 8.91%
Saskatchewan 7.41%
Ottawa 4.12%
Hamilton 0.11%
Calgary 0.04%

 

MOST LIKELY 111TH GREY CUP MATCHUPS
Team Projection
Winnipeg-Montreal 21.66%
BC-Montreal 17.53%
Edmonton-Montreal 14.04%
Winnipeg-Toronto 8.13%
Saskatchewan-Montreal 7.29%

