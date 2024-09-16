Rhymes headlines 5 PFF grades that standout from Week 15

TORONTO — Dominique Rhymes continues to get better in his seventh season in the CFL.

The veteran just registered his best receiving grade of the season after carrying the REDBLACKS passing offence in a comeback attempt against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

His efforts were aided by another veteran in quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, who sparked the team in the second half to two touchdown drives before falling short against a stingy Tabbies defence.

Two other teammates to make this list are Ralph Holley and Makai Polk of the Toronto Argonauts, who dominated the matchup against the BC Lions on Friday Night Football.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF grades that standout from Week 15.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Ralph Holley | DL | Toronto Argonauts | 78.7 defensive grade

Holley was a game-wrecker on Friday against the BC Lions. The defensive lineman sacked BC’s pivots three times as Toronto went into BC Place and got a convincing win over the Leos.

The Argos defender is now tied for first in sacks with seven in his first season in the CFL.

Nick Usher | DE | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | 90.5 defensive grade

Speaking of dominant defenders, Usher caused havoc all afternoon for the Tiger-Cats in their win over the REDBLACKS.

The defensive end forced two fumbles – recovering one – while also generating four pressures on a 28.6 per cent pressure rate.

Dominique Rhymes | WR | Ottawa REDBLACKS | 74.3 receiving grade

Rhymes caught 10 of 11 passes for 129 yards and a major in the loss to the Tiger-Cats.

The veteran put together his best receiving grade of the season after gaining six first downs, catching two contested catches and zero drops.

Jeremiah Masoli | QB | Ottawa REDBLACKS | 82.3 offensive grade

A chunk of Rhymes’ production came when Masoli entered the game in the second half for Ottawa.

The veteran pivot was unable to complete a comeback effort for the REDBLACKS but still led the team to two touchdown drives, completing 13 of 19 passes for 183 yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Makai Polk | WR | Toronto Argonauts | 74.4 receiving grade

Every time a young player puts together a good performance, everyone takes note.

The 23-year-old was coming off his best game as an Argonaut and doubled it up by catching six of eight passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Polk registered 57 yards after the catch and four receiving first downs as the focal point of Toronto’s offence in the win over the Lions.